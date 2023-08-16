Automox Earns Multiple Gartner Digital Markets ‘Best of’ Awards

‘Best of’ badges in Ease of Use, Customer Support, Value, and Most Recommended awarded to the leader in AI-powered IT automation

Austin, TX, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the leader in AI-powered IT automation, is proud to announce it has earned multiple 2023 Gartner ‘best of’ awards based on actual customer reviews in Software Advice and Capterra. These awards are based on unbiased reviews from real customers who have experienced the company’s cloud-based endpoint management platform and best-in-class customer support.

“We are extremely proud that our focus on our customers has earned Automox ‘best of’ badges from Gartner Digital Markets,” said Tim Lucas, Chief Executive Officer at Automox. “These awards for Ease of Use, Customer Support, Value, and Most Recommended demonstrate our commitment to partnering with our customers to help them be successful.”

Finding the right software is difficult. Reviews can help, but buyers often have trouble finding the right reviews to point them to the best software solutions for their particular pain points. Sometimes, IT practitioners need assistance identifying the highest-rated software regarding the features and attributes they care most about.

“Automox consistently puts customers first by delivering innovative solutions for IT automation,” said Lucas. “We are excited to see our drive and commitment to saving customers time and accelerating their careers translate into accolades from Gartner Digital Markets.“

The Gartner Digital Markets network has over 2 million verified user reviews spanning 1,000+ software categories. ‘Best of’ badges synthesize those reviews to recognize users’ most highly-rated products.

Read actual Automox customer reviews on Software Advice and Capterra and explore the leading AI-powered IT automation platform on Automox.com.

