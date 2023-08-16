NorthShore University HealthSystem offers expanded access to treat most common prostate ailment

Highland Park Hospital adds second AquaBeam system, Swedish Hospital installs first

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthShore University HealthSystem (NorthShore) and PROCEPT BioRobotics® announce a significant milestone in access to treatment of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). NorthShore’s Highland Park Hospital has become the first hospital in the United States to install a second AquaBeam Robotic System that delivers the cutting-edge Aquablation® therapy procedure, which removes prostate tissue while minimizing side effects such as ejaculatory function and preserving erectile function and continence. NorthShore will also install a third AquaBeam system at Swedish Hospital on the north side of Chicago.



BPH is the most common prostate ailment, affecting nearly 40 million men in the United States, with more than half of men aged 50 and above impacted by the condition. Symptoms include frequent or urgent urination, weak urine flow and incomplete emptying of the bladder, often causing significant discomfort and negatively impacting quality of life. Aquablation has been in increasing demand for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) resulting from BPH.

"Aquablation therapy has revolutionized the way we treat BPH. Its exceptional clinical outcomes, including significant improvements in urinary symptoms and preservation of sexual function, along with low complication rates have led me to transition nearly all my BPH cases to this transformative technology," said Dr. Brian Helfand, NorthShore’s Chief of Urology and Clinical Professor at the University of Chicago. “We have become a national and international destination for this surgery and have treated men from all over the U.S. and six countries.”

Since 2019, Dr. Helfand and the NorthShore team of urologic specialists have used Aquablation to treat more than 700 patients at Highland Park Hospital, one of the first locations in the U.S. with an Aquablation program to train urologists from across the country to learn how to use Aquablation technology.

Aquablation therapy is the first and only image-guided, automated, heat-free robotic therapy for the treatment of BPH. The system’s real-time ultrasound imaging provides the surgeon with a multi-dimensional view of the prostate enabling personalized treatment planning tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy. The surgeon can specify which areas of the prostate to remove to minimize side effects, such as erectile dysfunction and incontinence. Once the treatment plan is mapped, the automated robot removes prostate tissue in a precise, targeted and controlled fashion using novel, heat-free waterjet technology.

The tremendous growth in Aquablation procedures is supported by a wealth of clinical evidence, including two significant FDA trials – WATER and WATER II. These trials, with five-year follow-up, show Aquablation therapy’s consistent results across various prostate anatomies, demonstrating long-term symptom relief while preserving sexual function and continence for patients.

Sham Shiblaq, PROCEPT BioRobotics’ EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, remarked, "NorthShore’s installation of two additional AquaBeam systems highlights the ongoing shift in the standard of care for BPH treatment. Aquablation is poised to replace traditional procedures like TURP (transurethral resection of the prostate) nationwide, thanks to its consistent and long-lasting outcomes and superior safety profile, regardless of prostate size, shape or surgeon experience."

For more information about NorthShore University HealthSystem’s urological services and to schedule an appointment, visit www.northshore.org/urological-health . To learn more about Aquablation therapy, visit Aquablation.com .

About NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health

NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system committed to providing access to quality, vibrant, community-connected care, serving an area of more than 4.2 million residents across six northeast Illinois counties. Our more than 27,000 team members and more than 7,000 physicians aim to deliver transformative patient experiences and expert care close to home across more than 300 ambulatory locations and eight acute care hospitals – Edward (Naperville), Elmhurst, Evanston, Glenbrook (Glenview), Highland Park, Northwest Community (Arlington Heights), Skokie and Swedish (Chicago) – all recognized as Magnet hospitals for nursing excellence. Located in Naperville, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health, provides for the mental health needs of area residents. For more information, visit NorthShore.org, SwedishCovenant.org, NCH.org and EEHealth.org.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT BioRobotics has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects, visit https://aquablation.com/safety-information/ .

