Exterior Automotive Plastics Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis For 2023-2032

Exterior Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Exterior Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the exterior automotive plastics market size is predicted to reach $15.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The growth in the exterior automotive plastics market is due to rising demand from the automotive industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest exterior automotive plastics market share. Major exterior automotive plastics suppliers include Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Borealis AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Royal DSM N.V.

Exterior Automotive Plastics Market Segments

• By Type: Thermoplastic polymers, Composites, Bioplastics

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Other Vehicle Types

• By Material: Polyurethane, Polycarbonate, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyamide, Polyvinyl Chloride, Other Materials

• By Application: Bumpers and Grills, Roof, Lights, Liftgate, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global exterior automotive plastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Exterior automotive plastics are the plastic materials that are applicable in the manufacturing of exterior components of various vehicles. These plastic materials can be thermoplastic polymers, composites, bioplastics, or other plastic blends.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Exterior Automotive Plastics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

