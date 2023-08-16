Prime Drink Group Corp Announces Leadership and Director Changes and the Results of Its Annual General Meeting

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Drink Group Corp. (“PRIME” or the “Corporation”) (CSE: PRME) is pleased to announce the appointment of Raimondo Messina as Chairman of the Board, Alexandre Côté as President and CEO of the Corporation and the board of directors has also appointed Dominique Primeau as a new director of the Corporation.



Mr. Raimondo Messina is a CPA and a Quebec entrepreneur, he has extensive experience in driving partnerships, acquisitions and building brand equity in the hospitality and beverage industries. He founded Dream Hospitality Group and is the CFO of Beach Day Every Day.

Mr. Alexandre Côté, with more than 20 years of experience in the field of financial product distribution, is the co-founder of Hybrid Financial Ltd, a firm that specializes in value-added services for the distribution of investment products with investment advisers and investor relations services for public companies. In addition, he is President of Fecteau, Côté & Manocchio Ltée, an exempt market broker. His extensive expertise in public procurement is a valuable asset to the team. He has been a director of the Corporation since December 2020.

Dominique Primeau is a businessman involved in several sectors of activity and has a vast experience as an operator in the food sector. From taking over the management of the family grocery store in 1990, he built, over the decades, a consortium for the next generation. His extensive knowledge of the retail distribution market is an invaluable addition to our team.

These changes will give all the latitude possible to Mr. Olivier Primeau to focus on the vision and the strategic development of the Company.

The Corporation has granted 500,000 stock options to a director under the Corporation’s stock option plan. The stock options can be exercised until April 5, 2026, at a price of $0.13 per share.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Corporation is also pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), which was held today in Montréal.

Shareholders holding 47,046,719 shares, or 32.63% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

The six (6) nominees for directors were elected by a majority of shareholders. Votes cast at the Meeting were tabulated as follows:

Nominee Votes for

(#) Votes for

(%) Votes against

(#) Votes against

(%) Alexandre Côté 45 130 268 99.94% 302,100 0,006% Robert Dunn 45 130 268 100,00% 12,100 0,03% Michael Pesner 45 130 268 100,00% 2,750 0,00% Germain Turpin 45 130 268 100,00% 313,100 0, 007% Dominique Primeau 45 130 268 100,00% 302,100 0,069% Raimondo Messina 45 130 268 100,00% 2,100 0,00%



Appointment of Auditors

MNP s.e.n.c.r.l. srl / LLP, chartered professional accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Corporation by a majority of shareholders. Votes cast at the Meeting were tabulated as follows:

Votes for

(#) Votes for

(%) Votes withheld

(#) Votes withheld

(%) 47 039 219 99,98% 7 500 0,001%



Stock Option Plan

The resolution regarding the continuance of the Corporation's stock option plan was approved by a majority of shareholders. Votes cast at the Meeting were tabulated as follows:

Votes for

(#) Votes for

(%) Votes against

(#) Votes against

(%) 45 168 018 100,00% 264 350 0,005%



About Prime Drink Group

Prime Drink Group Corp. (CSE: PRME) is a Quebec-based corporation that aims to become a leading diversified beverage holding company. The Corporation currently controls more than 34% of Quebec’s fresh groundwater reserves volume under permit and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. Under its new leadership team, the Corporation will seek to acquire, integrate and grow beverage businesses in diversified sectors, with a focus on sustainable growth.

For further information, please contact:

Jean Gosselin

Phone: (514) 394-7717

Email: info@prime-group.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.