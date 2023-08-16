Consumer And SMB NAS Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Outlook For 2023-2032

Consumer And SMB NAS Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Consumer And SMB NAS Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the consumer and SMB NAS market size is predicted to reach $20.32 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The growth in the consumer and SMB NAS market is due to growing need for data storage. North America region is expected to hold the largest consumer and SMB NAS market share. Major players in the consumer and SMB NAS market include Apple Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., D-Link Corporation, Drobo Inc.

Consumer And SMB NAS Market Segments

• By Form: 1-Bay, 2-Bay, 4-Bay, 5-Bay, 6-Bay to 12-Bay

• By Deployment: On-Premises, Remote Or Cloud, Hybrid

• By End User: Consumer, Small Office Or Home Office (SOHO), Server Message Block (SMBs), Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• By Geography: The global consumer and SMB NAS market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The consumer and SMB (Server Message Block) NAS (Network-Attached Storage) refers to dedicated file storage that enables multiple users and heterogeneous client devices to retrieve data from centralized disk capacity. These devices needed for storing and processing these video surveillance camera feeds become necessities because 24/7 feeds are difficult to store and process using a direct-attached storage (DAS) appliance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Consumer And SMB NAS Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

