Center Pivot Irrigation System Market Size Expected To Reach $6.72 Billion By 2027

Center Pivot Irrigation System Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Center Pivot Irrigation System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s center pivot irrigation system market forecast, the center pivot irrigation system market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.72 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.92 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the center pivot irrigation system market industry is due to the growing agriculture productivity. North America region is expected to hold the largest center pivot irrigation system market share. Major center pivot irrigation system companies include Alkhorayef Group, BAUER GmbH, Driptech India Pvt. Ltd., EPC Industries Ltd., Grupo Fockink, Hunter Industries Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Center Pivot Irrigation System Market Segments

• By Component: Pivot Points, Drive Trains, Sprinkler Drops, Spans, Control Panels, Tower Drive Wheels

• By Crop Type: Oilseeds And Pulses, Cereals, Other Crop Types

• By Field Size: Medium Fields, Small Fields, Large Fields

• By Mobility: Stationary, Mobile

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A center-pivot irrigation system refers to a movable pipe structure that rotates around a central pivot point connected to a water supply. Center pivot irrigation systems are the most popular sprinkler irrigation systems because of their high efficiency, high uniformity, and ability to irrigate uneven terrain. Centre pivots are capable of applying water, fertilizer, chemicals, and herbicides. This versatility can improve the efficiency of irrigation practices by using a single piece of machinery to perform several functions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Center Pivot Irrigation System Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Center Pivot Irrigation System Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

