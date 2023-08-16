Connected Car Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.23% to surpass US$194 billion by 2028
The connected car market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.23% to reach US$194.387 billion in 2028 from US$69.693 billion in 2021.
A prime factor driving the connected car market growth is the rising consumer demand for smart features, particularly in advanced and rapidly developing countries.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the connected car market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.23% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$194.387 billion by 2028. A prime factor driving the connected car market growth is the rising consumer demand for smart features.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The connected car industry represents a game-changing convergence of automotive technology and communication, converting vehicles into intelligent, data-driven entities. These vehicles use real-time connectivity, Internet of Things integration, and sophisticated sensors to improve driving experience, safety, and efficiency. The connected automobile industry is changing modern transportation by providing amenities such as navigation, entertainment, and vehicle diagnostics. The market continues to change as cars become more networked, opening the path for novel mobility solutions and determining the future of driving in a connected world.
The connected automobile industry is expanding rapidly, thanks to a confluence of powerful elements that define its evolution and innovation. Connectivity technology advancements are a cornerstone, providing seamless connections between cars, infrastructure, and networks. As customers demand more integrated digital experiences, the market for smart features such as navigation, real-time diagnostics, remote control, and entertainment systems is expanding. Vehicle safety is becoming increasingly important, necessitating the incorporation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and real-time monitoring. As a result, the industry reacts by providing collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency response, therefore improving road safety and driving ease.
Vehicles may become data-driven platforms thanks to IoT connectivity and data analytics. This helps with predictive maintenance, performance optimization, and personalized services, which increases the attraction of connected automobiles. The adoption of connected automotive technology is driven by government legislation and norms pushing for vehicular safety and environmental conscience. Stringent pollution reduction and road safety regulations also drive automakers to adopt connection technologies that meet regulatory criteria. The introduction of self-driving cars has a big influence on the connected automobile industry. As cars grow more self-sufficient, data transmission between vehicles and their surroundings becomes increasingly important, driving the demand for improved connection.
Consumer expectations for a seamless digital lifestyle are catered to through enhanced in-car entertainment and infotainment choices. The merging of the automotive and technology sectors results in collaborative initiatives in which automakers and technology companies work together to develop complex and user-friendly linked car systems. The constraints of urbanization and traffic management highlight the importance of effective vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication, pushing the adoption of connected car technologies in smart cities. Moreover, growing mobile and cloud services serve as the foundation for connected vehicle ecosystems, providing real-time updates, over-the-air software upgrades, and remote access, all of which contribute to the connected car market's rapid expansion.
Access sample report or view details:
https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-connected-car-market
The connected car market has been categorized based on service, application, end-market, and geography. The market has been segmented based on service into driver assistance, safety, vehicle & mobility management, and others. End-market is further classified into OEM and aftermarket.
By region, North America leads the connected cars market owing to sophisticated technical infrastructure, extensive use of IoT devices, and powerful automotive industry participants. Consumers in the region who are tech-savvy want seamless connectivity and smart features, which is driving the incorporation of connected car technology. North America has a strong demand for connected automobiles, with an emphasis on safety, entertainment, navigation, and vehicle-to-vehicle communication. Government legislation supporting vehicle safety, as well as the presence of digital behemoths and automakers actively investing in connected car technologies, cement the region's position as a forerunner in creating the connected car environment.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the connected car market that have been covered include Land Rover Limited, HARMAN International, Verizon, Daimler AG, AT&T, Vodafone Group, Telefónica S.A, BMW AG, and Audi of America among other significant market players.
The market analytics report segments the connected car market as follows:
• By Service
o Driver assistance
o Safety
o Vehicle and mobility management
o Others
• By Application
o Safety
o Telematics
o Infotainment
o Navigation
• By End- Market
o OEM
o Aftermarket
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Explore More Reports:
• Global Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-automotive-rear-seat-infotainment-system-market
• Commercial Telematics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/commercial-telematics-market
• E-Hailing Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/e-hailing-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn