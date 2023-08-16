Automated Harvesting System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automated Harvesting System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automated harvesting system market forecast, the automated harvesting system market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.56 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.46 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the automated harvesting system market industry is due to increased demand for industrial crops. North America region is expected to hold the largest automated harvesting system market share. Major automated harvesting system companies include ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Advanced Linear Device Inc., e-peas SA, Analog Device Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cymbet Corporation.
Automated Harvesting System Market Segments
• By Components: Energy Harvesting Transducers, Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC), Storage Systems
• By Technology: Light Energy Harvesting, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting, Thermal Energy Harvesting, Frequency Energy Harvesting
• By Application: Horticulture, Greenhouse, Crops, Other Application Types
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An automated harvesting system is an agricultural harvesting equipment that uses various technologies to automate agricultural operations more efficiently. Farmers can save money on labor by using these harvesters. These machines can harvest more fruits and vegetables in less time than an entire team of employees.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automated Harvesting System Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automated Harvesting System Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
