Posco Yamato Vina becomes first Vietnamese steel manufacturer receiving international certificate on environment

VIETNAM, August 16 - HÀ NỘI — Posco Yamato Vina Steel Joint Stock Company has officially received the international EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) certificate.

The company has become the first steel company in Việt Nam to complete the provision of EPD environmental product declaration documents on the international EPD system.

This is considered the commitment of the business in measuring and reducing the environmental impact of the steel products that the company trades as well as transparently reporting these impacts.

Three products of Posco Yamato Vina certified by international EPD are hot rolled sections, including H-shaped steel, U-shaped steel and V-shaped steel for a period of five years from June this year.

Posco Yamato Vina hopes that the international EPD certification that the company has just obtained will enhance the competitiveness of its steel products in the eco-friendly steel industry market.

At the same time, it is an affirmation of transparency and publicity in the company's production activities from purchasing raw materials to exporting products. — VNS

