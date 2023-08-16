Propak Vietnam 2023 and Drink Tech to take place in November

VIETNAM, August 16 -

HÀ NỘI — The 16th International Processing, Packaging Exhibition for Việt Nam (ProPak Vietnam 2023) will be organised at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), District 7, HCM City on 8-10 November.

This event, organised by Informa Markets Vietnam, is expected to bring valuable trading opportunities for domestic and foreign enterprises in processing, packaging industries, support businesses to grow and gain a long-term competitive advantage.

Participants will have the opportunity to experience full-scale machinery in action, examine materials and equipment up close, encounter technologies, discover innovative ideas and nurture relationships with potential clients, distributors as well as industry experts.

With an exhibition area spanning up to 10,000 sq.m, ProPak Vietnam 2023 proudly welcomes over 450 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and territories. Most of the exhibitors hail from developed nations and territories such as the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and many other countries.

Speaking at a press conference held in Hà Nội on Wednesday, BT Tee – General Manager of Informa Markets Vietnam said: “Through the introduction of innovative technologies and product showcases, as well as enhancing connections between exhibitors and visitors, the exhibition offers a dynamic business platform that is shaping the future of the processing and packaging industries. These activities contribute to integrating economic, social, and environmental considerations into production, particularly in an industry closely impacting the environment like packaging. By means of this exhibition, I hope that all manufacturers and businesses within the industry can unite, drive change collectively, and become pioneers in initiating the transition towards a circular economy.”

Capturing that prospect, for the first time, lnforma Markets Vietnam decides to launch the distinct showcasing zone for all technologies, equipment and solutions serving beverage industry out as a concurrent event of ProPak Vietnam 2024.

With the respected history of serving Việt Nam's processing and packaging industry for more than 16 years, Drink Tech plays as a vital business platform to connect global suppliers with local beverage buyers not only in Việt Nam but also in surrounding countries.

With the goal of bringing added value to the packaging community, Informa Markets is collaborating with The Centre for Natural Resources and Environment Communication to organie a roadshow titled “Opportunities and Challenges for the Packaging Industry in the New Context: Pathway towards Environmental Protection and Carbon Reduction”. — VNS