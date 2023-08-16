Việt Nam attends 11th Moscow Conference on International Security

VIETNAM, August 16 -

MOSCOW — Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang led a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS-11) in Russia on August 15 (local time).

Addressing a plenary session on security in Asia-Pacific, Minister Giang underlined the region's importance, which attracts the interest and presence of many countries outside the region, particularly world powers. This interest opens up opportunities for cooperation and development but at the same time results in geo-political competition and intertwined and friction of strategic interests.

The region is also facing non-conventional security issues that are growing serious such as natural disasters, epidemics, climate change, energy security, cyber security, water resource security, terrorism and transnational crime.

To tackle those non-traditional security challenges, the minister called for unity, collaboration, and contributions from countries not only inside the region but worldwide.

To ensure an environment of peace, stability and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific, he said it is essential to have political trust, strategic confidence, goodwill cooperation for mutual development, equality and respect among nations.

Respecting the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests of each country, as well as the right to self-determination of each people, is also crucial.

The Vietnamese minister called for upholding international law, adhering to regional commitments, showing due consideration to the security concerns of each nation, and persistently resolving differences and conflicts through peaceful means.

Việt Nam firmly adheres to the principle of settling disputes and differences in the East Sea through peaceful means, based on respect for independence, sovereignty, and legitimate interests of nations, compliance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), he said.

He said Việt Nam is committed to strictly implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and wish to work toward an effective, substantial Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) with clearer legalities.

In international relations, Việt Nam maintains a consistent foreign policy of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, he said, adding that Vietnam advocates being a friend of all nations, a responsible and reliable partner in the international community, refraining from military alliances or bloc affiliations, and avoiding taking sides in international affairs.

Việt Nam respects the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, upholds high-level international responsibilities and obligations, and always seeks to positively contribute to global and regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, the minister stressed.

On the occasion, Giang announced plans to organise the Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024, which coincides with the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army. He hoped that countries will send delegations to the event.

On the sidelines of the MCIS-11, Minister Giang held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, during which he affirmed that Việt Nam always values the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, in line with the Joint Statement on Vision for Development of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Russia until 2030.

Shoigu confirmed that the two defence ministries have accumulated significant cooperation experiences, with the longstanding friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation as a key foundation.

The two ministers pledged to effectively implement cooperation activities, focusing on maintaining the effectiveness of important cooperation mechanisms such as deputy ministerial-level strategic defence dialogue and the Inter-Governmental Commission on the Việt Nam-Russia Tropical Centre.

Both sides will continue joining and working closely together at the International Army Games, support multinational international activities organised by each other's defence ministries, enhancing training cooperation and expanding joint scientific studies, while considering collaboration in other areas such as the United Nations peacekeeping activities, cyber security, logistics and technical support.

The Vietnamese Minister of National Defence also had a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Senior Lieutenant General Li Shangfu, during which the Vietnamese officer expressed his sympathy with Li about great losses of human and assets caused by the recent storm in some localities of China, including Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.

The two ministers reaffirmed that defence cooperation is one of the important pillars of the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.|

They agreed to further promote defence cooperation in order to realise the cooperation contents reached by the two countries' senior leaders during the official visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng in a bid to develop the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations in a healthy and stable manner.

The two ministers underlined the importance and significance of the 8th Việt Nam-China Border Defence Friendship Exchange slated for September this year, expressing their belief that the programme will be a success, helping to enhance political trust between the two countries. Giang invited Li to pay an official visit to Việt Nam on this occasion.

Giang also had a meeting with Mongolian Defence Minister Saikhanbayar Gursed to discuss measures to promote defence cooperation between the two countries.

Previously, Giang met with General Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the National Security Council of the Russian Federation. He suggested the Russian officer continue to pay attention to prioritising defence cooperation relations with Việt Nam.

Patrushev emphasised defence-security cooperation as one of the important pillars of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia, contributing to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

He believed that in the future, the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries will continue to develop stronger, especially in defence cooperation.

Giang also had a bilateral meeting with Belarusian Defence Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin on the sidelines of the Army 2023 International Military-Technical Forum. He invited Khrenin to visit Việt Nam in the coming time. — VNS