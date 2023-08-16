PHILIPPINES, August 16 - Press Release

August 16, 2023 Pia wants NEDA to take the lead in addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals in PH, other sustainability issues under the 2024 budget Senator Pia S. Cayetano on Tuesday lauded the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) for anchoring next year's proposed budget on sustainability principles, and in preparing the country for future challenges. At the same time, Cayetano highlighted major sustainability issues that she said must be prioritized to help fulfill the stated objectives of next year's proposed National Expenditure Program (NEP). Cayetano made these remarks at the start of the Senate's deliberations on the proposed national government budget for 2024, which was a briefing by the government's top economic managers. "I'd like to commend the DBCC for choosing a title for the 2024 NEP that they know will make me and Sen. Loren Legarda, happy - 'Securing a Future-Proof and Sustainable Economy,'" said the senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovations, and Futures Thinking (SDGIFT). "It's our committee, the [SDGIFT] that really tries to tie in everything that the government is doing. So I'd like to throw you a few examples of the work that we have been doing, precisely because no one is really leading the show. And this is where I'd like to bring it back, probably to [the National Economic and Development Authority]," she continued. Among the issues she noted is the shortage of healthcare professionals, which the senator explained has serious implications on the sustainability of the country's health system. This should be addressed decisively with NEDA taking the lead, Cayetano proposed. "We only talk about the nursing shortage, but we have a shortage of pharmacists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, everything that makes a health system sustainable, we have a shortage," she pointed out. "Who is taking the lead? CHED [Commission on Higher Education]? DOH [Department of Health]? I would like to recommend that it be NEDA-led. Like if we don't keep pushing CHED, they already have their hands full. If we don't keep pushing DOH, they also have their hands full with nursing. So we really, really need a leader in this area, dear colleagues, because we will also fall short. We will not be able to sustain a healthy country," she added. The senator also highlighted the urgency of supporting the factors that make cities and communities sustainable, such as access to clean water, good health and nutrition, and food security. "Nakalagay sa presentation niyo, sustainable cities and communities. I love it, I want that to happen," she told officials of the DBCC. "I've had two hearings already on the future of water for the Philippines, and the plans that were given to me, I'll tell you now, will fall short. There is just no way. People will continue to not have enough access to water," the senator noted, citing the initial findings of her committee on the country's water crisis. "I am telling you now, malayo. Either our children or our grandchildren will have a lot of difficulty accessing clean water. And it shouldn't be that way. It should be available to all," she stressed. "And then the other thing that I'd like to point out is, obviously, when you talk about sustainable cities, top of our list is food security, decent housing, healthcare, education, right? And obviously, a lot more." "We talked about food security, we talked about health. How true is it that there is a lot of movement to convert current rice lands to tobacco production? How sustainable is that? Is that good? Is that an easier cash generating measure? But is it a healthier product for our people?..And is that what we want?" the senator asked, referring to the shift from rice to tobacco production in certain regions, and its impact on the country's rice supply and security.