PHILIPPINES, August 16 - Press Release

August 16, 2023 Bong Go advocates for welfare and advancement of firefighters as he attends Fire Senior Leadership Course Class graduation in Davao City As a show of support for the country's firefighting community, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the graduation ceremony of the Fire Senior Leadership Course Class "Tagapangasiwa" 2023-15 at SMX Lanang in Davao City on Saturday, August 12. In his speech, Go commended the graduates for their dedication to the service of the nation, often putting their lives at risk to save others. He also highlighted that the ceremony is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the graduating firefighters. "As a firefighter you (have) already dedicated your life to serving and protecting our communities. This plays unwavering courage and commitment to the face of adversity. Your dedication honing your skills and knowledge in fire service leadership is truly commendable. I take this opportunity to emphasize that your hardwork and dedication do not go unnoticed," said Go. The said course is a rigorous training program designed to develop leadership skills among fire officers. The graduates followed intensive training modules to equip them with the necessary tools to effectively lead and manage firefighting operations, disaster response, and community safety initiatives. Go said "Alam n'yo parati tayo pareho na kasama ng mga nasunugan. Kung parati kayo sa mga nasunugan, parati rin po akong pumupunta sa mga nasunugan. Ako 'yung sumusunod na tumutulong rin po sa kanila. Ang hirap masunugan at parati kong sinasabi sa kanila, sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Ang gamit po nabibili, ang damit nalalabhan, ang pera ay kikitain. Subalit ang perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya mag-ingat at magtulungan lang po tayo." "Ako naman sa abot ng aking makakaya tinutulungan ko talaga sila. At kayo rin po, bilang unang responders doon sa lugar, salamat po sa inyong pagsakripisyo, 'yung iba sa inyo nasasaktan, namamatay kapag pumapasok. Nasa panganib talaga ang inyong trabaho. So salamat sa inyo at ako ay handang tumulong sa inyo sa abot rin ng aking makakaya," he added. Go seized the opportunity to highlight his efforts for the advancement and modernization of the country's fire bureau. Republic Act 11589, a legislation he authored and co-sponsored, aims to modernize the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). "The safety and well-being of our firefighters have always been at the forefront of my legislative agenda. I will continue to advocate for better resources, improve training, enhance support system to empower our brave men and women in their mission to protect lives and property. Susuporta po ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he assured. The law ensures the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment, enhancement of training programs, and establishment of efficient communication systems for seamless coordination during emergencies. "Recognizing the need to equip our fire fighters, we better modernize tools and technology. As the principal author of the law, it is my firm belief that investing in the modernization initiatives enhances the safety of both our fire fighters in the communities they serve. At isinulong ko talaga ito noon -- karagdagang kagamitan at karagdagang firefighters at tsaka 'yung education campaign po sa mga kababayan natin na mag-ingat para maiwasan ang sunog," Go cited. Go also continues to advocate for better benefits for Filipino firefighters, acknowledging the sacrifices they make daily. He highlighted the importance of fair compensation and improved working conditions. "No'ng 2018 ako'y inutusan ni (dating) pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte na unahin na doblehin ang sahod ng ating (bumbero), militar, uniformed personnel, kasama mga pulis. Hindi pa po ako senador noon pero naatasan akong kausapin yung mga mambabatas para maisakatuparan ito. Naiintindihan ko po 'yung trabaho ng isang pulis, bumbero at uniformed personnel. Kaya noong naging presidente siya sabi ko, 'boss unahin natin 'yung mga uniformed personnel, tulungan natin sila," Go shared. To show his genuine appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the graduates, Go presented tokens of recognition to the 83 graduates.