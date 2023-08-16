PHILIPPINES, August 16 - Press Release

August 16, 2023 Cayetano to DBM: Fund DepEd certification for senior high grads' employment Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday urged the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to give funds to the Department of Education (DepEd) for the printing and issuance of certificates for students who have finished technical-vocational courses in senior high school so they can actually find work after graduation. "Ang promise noon[g ginagawa pa lang ang K-12], the TESDA certification will be passed to the DepEd kasi DepEd doesn't have the money to buy the equipment but TESDA does have that. And somehow hindi natupad," Cayetano said during the second briefing of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) at the Senate on the proposed National Budget for 2024. The independent senator said since the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) gets a budget increase of P1 billion every fiscal year, part of the amount could be given to DepEd for the purpose. "Maybe this year ilipat natin y'ung 1 billion pang-certification," he told the DBCC and fellow lawmakers. Senator Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, and Senator Juan Edgardo Angara, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, both agreed with Cayetano. Angara said DepEd has never had funding for the certification of vocational graduates ever since the K-12 curriculum was implemented. "We gave our graduates that false promise that they will find work, but the truth is that they will not unless they have that certification," he said. Cayetano urged the DBM to increase the budget limit for DepEd to accommodate this and other necessities, in the same way the budget cap for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is being increased. "Kung tataasan lang din naman natin ang cap ng DPWH, taasan na rin natin ang cap ng DepEd," he told the DBCC. Cayetano said he will also take the matter up once the budget briefing with DepEd comes. Cayetano sa DBM: Pondohan ang DepEd para sa certificate ng Senior High Graduates Hinimok ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang Department of Budget and Management (DBM) na bigyan ng pondo ang Department of Education (DepEd) para makapag-imprenta at makapagbigay ito ng certificate sa mga senior high school student na nakapagtapos ng technical-vocational courses para makahanap ang mga ito ng trabaho. "Ang promise noon[g ginagawa pa lang ang K-12], the TESDA certification will be passed to the DepEd kasi DepEd doesn't have the money to buy the equipment but TESDA does have that. And somehow hindi natupad," wika ni Cayetano sa ikalawang briefing ng Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) noong August 16 sa Senado para sa panukalang National Budget para sa 2024. Giit ng senador, taun-taon naman ay nadadagdagan ng isang bilyong piso ang pondo ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), kaya pwedeng maglaan din ng katulad na halaga sa DepEd. "Siguro ngayong taon ilipat natin y'ung 1 bilyong pang-certification," ani Cayetano sa DBCC at mga kapwa senador. Sumang-ayon naman kay Cayetano sina Senator Win Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, at Senador Juan Edgardo Angara, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Finance. Sinabi ni Angara na simula pa nang ipatupad ang K-12 curriculum ay walang pondong nailaan sa DepEd para sa certification ng vocational graduates. "We gave our graduates that false promise that they will find work, but the truth is that they will not unless they have that certification," wika niya. Hinimok ni Cayetano ang DBM na taasan ang itinakda nitong limit para sa budget ng DepEd upang matugunan ito at iba pang mga pangangailangan sa sektor ng edukasyon. Tulad aniya ito ng taun-taong pagtaas ng budget cap para sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). "Kung tataasan lang din natin ang cap ng DPWH, taasan na rin natin ang cap ng DepEd," ani Cayetano sa DBCC. Nangako si Cayetano na muli niyang tatalakayin ang isyu sa susunod na pagdinig ng national budget kasama ang DepEd.