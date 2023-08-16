UAE's Freight Forwarding Market to grow 7.20% from 2021-2026 due to E-Commerce boost and tech advancements in freight matching, driven by gov policies: Ken Research

The report covers UAE Logistics Market, UAE Warehouse Solution Market, Freight Forwarding Market, Storage System Market, Warehousing Services Market, Logistics Market Trends, Challenges UAE Logistics Market, Opportunities UAE Freight Forwarding Market, Leading Warehouse Automation Service Providers, Leading Players in UAE Freight Forwarding Market, Competitors in UAE Logistics Market, Emerging players in UAE Logistics Market, Major Players in UAE Logistics Market, Leading Sensors & Controls Providers UAE, Major Identification & Data Capture Service Providers, UAE Warehouse management software providers, Ceva Logistics UAE Market Revenue, Mohebi Logistics UAE Market Share, Rhenus Logistics UAE Market Growth, Bollore Logistics UAE Annual Revenue, UAE Industrial Warehouses Market Share, Investment UAE Logistics Market

Gurugram, India, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- History of steady growth alongside a positive future forecast provides UAE’s logistics Market increasing confidence & interest of stakeholders, says a report by Ken Research

1. Various Factors to be the backbone of Market development in UAE’s Freight Forwarding Market

Growth Factors in UAE’s Freight Forwarding Market

Growth of e-commerce industry post COVID-19, increasing use of multimodal transport and increased outsourcing of logistics services will contribute in the growth of UAE freight forwarding market in between 2021 and 2026F.

Sea freight prices per ton per km was USD 0.002 in 2017 which touched USD 0.005 in 2021. Followed by the sharp increase in the air & sea freight rates in 2020 and 2021 due to surge in oil prices, the rates are expected to normalize from 2022.

The government is also upgrading airports, ports, and transportation networks. Factors such as development of sea ports alongside introduction of innovative technologies such as Blockchain is expected to drive the future market growth of UAE Logistics Market. Nearly a half of GCC countries cargo inbound flows is channeling through UAE as of 2022. Therefore, expansion of handling capacity of ports such as Khalifa Port, will serve as a catalyst for the freight forwarding market in UAE.

2. “Technology to the Rescue:” Efficient Freight Matching, Better Profitability, Smarter Operations and Greater Service Quality are some of the benefits of Digital Freight Aggregator Platforms.

Efficient Freight Matching - Shippers can post shipping orders in a standardized manner, get quotes from reliable truckers often within minutes and make informed decisions about their suitability based on truckers’ profiles and track records. Truckers can find shipments in minutes while on-the-go, without having to travel to and wait for days at Logistic Parks.

Better Profitability - Shippers enjoy lower shipping costs and more transparent pricing as they can interface directly with truckers, cutting out layers of middlemen and the need to rent space at logistics parks. Truckers can achieve higher income and utilization rates as less time and mileage is spent finding shipments.

Smarter Operations - Shippers are supported by software that improve their operations such as transportation management systems as well as data-driven algorithms that recommend suitable pricing for shipments. Truckers are supported by software and data-driven algorithms that recommend suitable shipments, suggest optimal routes, and simplify their operations.

Greater Service Quality - These platforms can act as an escrow agent through which freight deposits are made to and held by until shippers confirm that the relevant transactions are completed, allowing shippers and truckers to transact with greater assurance. Lastly, these platforms provide round-the-clock customer service and protocols for dispute resolution.

In the context of the logistics market in the UAE, technological advancements like the implementation of Efficient Freight Matching systems have emerged as highly advantageous elements. These innovations contribute significantly to enhancing profitability, optimizing operational processes, and elevating the overall quality of services within the logistics sector. Notably, Digital Truck Aggregator Platforms play a pivotal role in this landscape, boasting substantial benefits. One of the prominent advantages they offer is the extensive presence of both shippers and truckers within their network. Moreover, these platforms provide a range of essential services such as Freight Listing, Freight Brokerage, and Online Transactions, all of which contribute to generating revenue streams.

In addition to their revenue-generating capabilities, these digital truck aggregator platforms are actively reshaping the trucking industry in the UAE. This transformation is primarily characterized by the heightened operational efficiency they bring about. Through streamlined and optimized processes facilitated by these platforms, various operational complexities are mitigated, leading to smoother workflows and improved resource utilization. An additional noteworthy outcome of this transformation is the reduction in costs associated with logistics operations, as inefficiencies are minimized and resource allocation becomes more precise. Consequently, these improvements ultimately culminate in an increased level of profitability, a key objective for businesses within the logistics sector. As a result, the utilization of digital truck aggregator platforms not only signifies a technological advancement but also a strategic shift that positively impacts the logistics landscape in the UAE.

Market Taxonomy

UAE Logistics Market Segmentation

By Service Mix

Freight Forwarding

Warehousing

Courier, Express Parcel Market

Value Added Services

UAE Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation

By Mode of Transport

Sea

Road

Air

Rail

By type of Freight End Users

Retail

Automobile

Pharma

Others

UAE Warehouse Market Segmentation

Industrial/Retail Warehouses

CFS/ICD Warehouses

Cold Storage

Agriculture and Other Warehouses

By End-Users

Retail including Garments, Cosmetics

Automotive & Engineering

E- Commerce

Pharma/ Healthcare

Others

UAE CEP Market Segmentation

By Domestic/ International Shipments

Domestic Shipment

International Shipment

By End-Users

E-Commerce

Retail

Others

UAE Logistics Market

