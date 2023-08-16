Global Agriculture Nets Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Agriculture Nets Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Agriculture Nets Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the agriculture nets market. As per TBRC’s agriculture nets market forecast, the agriculture nets market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.63 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.46% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for food is expected to propel the agriculture net market demand going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest agriculture nets market share. Major agriculture nets market players include Fiberweb India Ltd., Shakti Polyweave Private Limited, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., B & V Agro Irrigation Co., Diatex, Belton Industries Inc., Shree Tarpaulin Industries, Neo Corp International Limited (NCIL), Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Low & Bonar PLC., Capatex Ltd., Freudenberg & Co. KG Ltd., U.S. Netting.

Agriculture Nets Market Segments

1) By Type: Shading Nets, Anti-Hail, Anti-Insects, Windbreak, Other Types

2) By Material Type: Plastic, Metal, Rubber, Other Materials

3) By Form: Woven, Non-Woven

4) By Sales Channel: Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Independent Stores, Hardware Stores, Farm Equipment Stores, Other Sales Channels

5) By Application: Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Greenhouses, Terrace Gardening And Fencing, Building Repairs And Construction, Horticulture, Floriculture

These types of nets refer to netting material or other semi-transparent protective covers that are made up of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or polypropylene (PP) materials. It is used to protect crops from pests, insects, and birds, as well as to provide shade and regulate temperature and humidity levels that enhance the growth of the crops.

