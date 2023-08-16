Aerial Work Platform Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aerial Work Platform Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the Aerial Work Platform market analysis. As per TBRC’s Aerial Work Platform market forecast, the Aerial Work Platform market size is predicted to reach a value of $16.17 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.62% through the forecast period.
A rise in residential and commercial construction activities is expected to propel the aerial work platform market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest Aerial Work Platform market share. Major players in the market include Terex Corporation, MEC Aerial Work Platforms, JLG Industries Inc., Galmon (S) Pte Ltd., Aichi Corporation, Haulotte Group SA, EdmoLift AB, Wiese Inc., Linamar Corporation, Advance Lifts Inc., Altec Industries Inc., Oshkosh Corporation, Skyjack Inc., Tadano Limited.
Aerial Work Platform Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Scissor Lifts, Boom Lifts, Telehandler, Other Product Types
2) By Fuel Type: Fuel-Based, Electric, Hybrid
3) By Lifting Height: 20 Feet, 20 To 50 Feet, 50 To 70 Feet, Above 70 Feet
4) By End-User Industry: Construction, Utilities, Logistics And Transportation, Other End-User Industries
This type of work platform (AWP), also known as an aerial lift, refers to a type of mechanical equipment used to provide temporary access to elevated work areas. It is typically used in construction, maintenance, and repair work where workers need to access elevated areas that are difficult to reach by ladder or scaffold.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Aerial Work Platform Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
