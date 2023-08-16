Tickets for Haojiang Moonlight Night - Dance Drama “The Eternal Wave” are on sale this Saturday

MACAU, August 16 - In celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Haojiang Moonlight Night – Dance Drama “The Eternal Wave” by Shanghai Dance Theatre will be held on 22 and 23 September, at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Tickets will be on sale from 19 August (Saturday) through the Macau Ticketing Network. The dance drama is the selected programme of the National Art Troupes Performance Season in Macao, and is organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, co-organized by the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, and coordinated by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

As China’s first espionage thriller dance drama, The Eternal Wave produced by Shanghai Dance Theatre Company Limited is a recognised phenomenal work in theatre after a tour of over 400 performances. The drama is based on the dual career of the revolutionary martyr Li Bai who was involved in a clandestine radio station, reproducing the tense atmosphere in Shanghai teeming with lurking spies before the liberation, as well as the sinister environment and the dedication of the clandestine revolutionary heroes fighting in the war without a weapon. In order to transcend the physical narrative boundaries of dance dramas and present the suspense and ups and downs of the spy story, the choreographer and his creative team place high demands on the dancers in characterization and emotional expression, and skilfully use the stage space and shifting focus of the audience to present a tight plot like a montage film through parallel narratives, flashbacks and crosscuts.

Founded in 1979, the Shanghai Dance Theatre has created and presented numerous Chinese national dance dramas, contemporary dances and vocal music productions over the past 40 years, and has performed across China and in over 30 countries from five continents.

Tickets for the dance drama The Eternal Wave are priced at MOP400, MOP300, and MOP200. Ticket purchases are limited to a maximum of four tickets per person per performance. Holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card, Macao Teacher Card, full-time Student Card, Senior Citizen Card and Disability Assessment Registration Card will be offered a 50% discount and each cardholder can use one discounted ticket per performance. Members of CCM Friends, OM Friends and OCHM Friends will be offered a 20% discount. As the Bank of China Macau is the exclusive financial partner for this dance drama, holders of BOC Credit Card or BOC Card are entitled to a 20% discount on ticket purchases. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com. For more information and enquiries about the programme, please visit the IC website at www.icm.gov.mo, or contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6816 or 8399 6832 during office hours.