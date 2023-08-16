Results of visitor expenditure survey for the 2nd quarter of 2023

MACAU, August 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total spending of visitors (excluding gaming expenses) surged by 354.6% year-on-year to MOP17.48 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP14.58 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP2.90 billion) soared by 415.0% and 186.2% year-on-year respectively. In the first half of 2023, total spending of visitors amounted to MOP32.46 billion, an uplift of 210.9% year-on-year.

Per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP4,251) and same-day visitors (MOP889) decreased by 9.3% and 13.8% year-on-year respectively, and yet per-capita spending of visitors rose by 7.8% to MOP2,610 on account of an increase in the proportion of overnight visitors in the total number of visitors. Analysed by source of visitors, per-capita spending of visitors from mainland China grew by 31.8% year-on-year to MOP3,261; however, spending of those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (MOP3,385) fell by 31.1%. Visitors from Hong Kong and Taiwan spent an average of MOP1,140 and MOP2,595 respectively.

As regards type of expense, visitors spent primarily on shopping (48.5% of total) in the second quarter, followed by accommodation (24.5%) and food & beverage (17.4%). Per-capita shopping spending of visitors dropped by 20.0% year-on-year to MOP1,266, which was mainly spent on food products (MOP300), cosmetics & perfume (MOP262) and jewellery & watches (MOP251).

Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macao for MICE events (MOP5,140), business & professional purposes (MOP3,255) and shopping (MOP3,239) hiked by 93.5%, 121.7% and 76.0% year-on-year respectively, whereas spending of transit visitors (MOP366) declined by 71.5%.

With respect to visitors’ comments, the proportion of visitors who expressed satisfaction with the services of travel agencies (70.0%) increased by 9.5 percentage points quarter-to-quarter in the second quarter, whereas their satisfaction with the rest of the services and facilities decreased by varying degrees. The proportions of visitors who complimented on the services of gaming establishments (81.1%) and public transport (77.9%) dropped by 5.5 and 6.5 percentage points respectively. Meanwhile, 74.7% of the visitors considered that there were adequate tourist attractions in Macao, a decrease of 6.0 percentage points quarter-to-quarter.