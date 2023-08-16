Request for Proposals #19KG1023Q0019 Provision and Replacement of Capstones Over Compound and Perimeter Walls

SUBJECT: Request for Proposals number #19KG1023Q0019

U.S. Embassy Bishkek

Date: 08/16/2023

Dear Prospective Offeror:

Enclosed is a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Provision and Replacement of Capstones Over Compound and Perimeter Walls. If you would like to submit quotation, follow the instructions in Section L of the solicitation, complete the required portions of the attached document, and submit it to the address shown on the Standard Form that follows this letter.

The U.S. Embassy intends to award a contract to the responsible company submitting an acceptable offer at the lowest price. We intend to award a contract based on initial proposals, without holding discussions, although we may hold discussions with companies in the competitive range, if there is a need to do so.

The Embassy will host a Site Visit for prospective offerors to enter embassy grounds to assist in the development of their proposals. It will be held on August 28 at 14:00 at the compound of the U.S. Embassy Bishkek. Prospective offerors should contact Victor Tsoy at TsoyVV@state.gov by August 22 11:00 to arrange entry to the compound.

Proposals are due by September 16, 2023, 17:00. No proposals will be accepted after this time. Proposals must be in English and incomplete proposals will not be accepted.

19KG1023Q0019_Solicitation.docx

SAM-Registration-Guidance3.pdf

Your proposal must be submitted electronically to BishkekGSOBid@state.gov. It is important to make sure the submission is made in specific size and format; in MS-Word 2007/2010 or MS-Excel 2007/2010 or Adobe Acrobat (pdf) file format. The file size must not exceed 50MB. If the file size should exceed the 50MB, the submission must be made in separate files and attached to separate emails with less than 50MB each.

In order for a quotation to be considered, you must also complete and submit the following:

SF-1442 Section B, Pricing Section K Representations and Certifications Additional information as required in Section L Proof of SAM Registration

Offerors shall be registered in the SAM (System for Award Management) database at https://www.sam.gov prior to submittal of their proposal as prescribed under FAR 4.1102. Failure to be registered at time of proposal submission may deem the offeror’s proposal to be considered non-responsible and no further consideration will be given. Therefore, offerors are highly encouraged to register immediately if they are interested in submitting a response to this requirement.

Sincerely,

Contracting Officer

