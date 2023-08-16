Mitrade Redefines Its Brand Identity, Debuts New Logo and AI Features

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitrade unveils its revamped branding logo along with a new slogan, "Trade Faster, Trade Smarter", to perfectly embody their vision of crafting the ultimate trading experience for traders. The new branding direction is implemented with a range of innovative enhancements aimed at providing traders with the best tools and resources.





Mitrade changed its logo and slogan to better define its brand identity. With a strategic shift towards "Trade Faster, Trade Smarter", the new logo shows a modern and AI-inspired design, connecting with traders who are into technology and innovation. The incorporation of updated bright colors not only adds vibrancy but also signifies the dynamic and innovative nature of the trading platform.

Trade Faster, Trade Smarter Anytime, Anywhere

Mitrade enables users to dive into a trading experience that empowers them to act with speed, backed by the insights they need to trade smart - no matter where they are. Building on this brand innovation, Mitrade has masterfully woven in the capabilities of TradingView, ensuring a smooth and integrated user experience. Furthermore, with the introduction of MitradeGPT, users are now equipped with tools to make faster decisions while trading on Mitrade.

Prioritizing speed, Mitrade has flawlessly incorporated TradingView, a platform trusted by over 550 million unique users, into its trading interface. This integration brings TradingView's sleek and comprehensive interface to Mitrade's platform, empowering traders to effortlessly conduct technical analysis, make well-informed predictions, and execute trades seamlessly.

To assist traders in keeping in touch with the market pulse, Mitrade has integrated ChatGPT and FXStreet news insights into its platform, making the company first in the CFD world to have this kind of feature. With MitradeGPT, users can access real-time insights, personalized guidance and a quick summary to navigate the complexities of financial markets – filtering out the noise from the bustling news environment. MitradeGPT is available in the brand’s mobile application.

Mitrade Academy Now Available In 10 Languages

Along with the change of the brand’s new slogan, Mitrade reveals the expansion of Mitrade Academy’s educational resources in 10 languages. This launch shows Mitrade's dedication to helping traders worldwide by giving them easy-to-understand learning materials in their native languages. By offering an extensive range of educational content, including tutorials and trading guides, in languages such as English, Spanish, Thai, Vietnamese, and more, Mitrade aims to break down language barriers and foster a more inclusive and informed trading community.

