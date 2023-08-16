Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Size Expected To Reach $17 Billion By 2027

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Water-Soluble Fertilizers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s water-soluble fertilizers market forecast, the water-soluble fertilizers market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.92 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5% through the forecast period.

The increasing need for fertilizers that are water soluble is expected to propel the water-soluble fertilizers market demand in the coming future. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest water-soluble fertilizers market share. Major water-soluble fertilizers market leaders include Nutrien Ltd., ICL Group Ltd., Coromandel International Limited., The Mosaic Company, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Yara International ASA, Haifa Group, Sinochem Corporation, Qatar Fertilizer Company, COMPO EXPERT Group, EuroChem Group, Everris Limited., Agafert Srl.

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Segments
1) By Type: Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic, Other Types
2) By Form: Dry, Liquid
3) By Crop Type: Field Crops, Horticultural Crops, Plantation, Turf And Ornamentals, Other Crop Types
4) By Application: Foliar, Fertigation

These types of fertilizers are usually fertilizers that dissolve readily in water and are delivered directly to the plant by drip watering and foliar spraying to boost nutrient utilization efficiency. These types of fertilizers (WSF) make nutrition management simple since nutrient levels are not impacted by leaching and erosion.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

