Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. Mobilizes Its Summer 2023 Initial Drill Program at Ruby Graphite Project in Montana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX) (OTCQB:RFLXF) (FSE:HF2) (“Reflex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the mobilization of drill equipment for its Summer 2023 initial drill program (the “Program”) at the Ruby Graphite project (the “Project”) in Montana. The Program is planned to consist of 3500 meters of core drilling at the Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, U.S.A. Drill pad construction is already underway.

The Project is situated in southwestern Montana which is known for its rich mineral deposits. The Company has conducted extensive geological and geophysical surveys and sampling programs, which have indicated the presence of graphite mineralization within the project area.

The upcoming drill program, scheduled to commence August 16, 2023, aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the Project's potential and delineate the extent of the graphite mineralization. By strategically positioning the drill rig at key target locations, the Company will be able to obtain valuable subsurface information and enhance its geological model.

Upon completion of the Summer 2023 initial drill program, the Company plans to promptly analyze the data and incorporate the findings into an updated geological model. The company will communicate the results to its shareholders and the public, providing transparent and timely information on the project's progress.

Paul Gorman, CEO of Reflex Advanced Materials, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming drilling campaign, stating, "The mobilization of drill rigs marks an important milestone for Reflex as we advance our exploration efforts at the Ruby Graphite project. We are confident that this drill program will not only confirm the presence of high-grade graphite based on the historical commercial production from the historical Crystal Graphite mine which operated within the current Ruby Graphite project before 1948, but also provide proof-of-concept for moving forward with this important critical and strategic resource."

The initial drill program will comprise a series of diamond drill holes strategically designed to intersect the targeted zones based on previous prospecting and other geophysical exploration strategies already undertaken by the Company. Core samples will be collected and analyzed for grade, quality, and other relevant characteristics.

The Company has engaged a team of experienced geologists and drilling professionals who will oversee the drilling operations, ensuring adherence to the highest safety and environmental standards. The company is committed to minimizing its impact on the surrounding environment and local communities throughout the entire exploration process.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bell, P.Eng., General Manager of the Ruby Graphite Project, who is not independent of the issuer and is a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For more information on Reflex Advanced Materials Corp and its mineral projects, please visit the Company's website at www.reflexmaterials.com.

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

For more information, please review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements are intended to identify forward-looking statements and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, such as statements regarding: future exploration work that the Company intends to complete on the Project and the timing and results thereof, including the Project; and the Company’s belief that the past production at the Project is indicative of graphite mineralization at the Project.

These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning: that past production at the Project is indicative of graphite mineralization at the Project; and the nature, timing and results of future exploration work by the Company on the Project, including the Program.

Although forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that the Company may not receive the necessary permits or approvals to conduct the desired exploration work (on the timeline or terms expected by the Company, or at all), that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; and those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.