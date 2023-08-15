TAIWAN, August 15 - Vice President Lai meets Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University graduates and student representatives, learns to make a native Paraguayan delicacy

On the afternoon of August 14 local time (early morning of August 15 Taipei time), Vice President Lai Ching-te and his delegation met with a gathering of recent graduates and current student representatives of the Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University (UPTP) and learned how to make a native Paraguayan snack. In remarks, the vice president stated that Taiwan will continue to cooperate with Paraguay on the UPTP program, assist Paraguay in fostering talent, and promote Paraguayan progress, and that he looks forward to the UPTP students acting as an important bridge to strengthen Taiwan-Paraguay cooperation.

Upon arrival at the event, Vice President Lai viewed a video showing the UPTP students' educational experiences. In remarks following the presentation, the vice president stated that he came to Paraguay as President Tsai Ing-wen's special envoy to congratulate incoming President Santiago Peña Palacios at his inauguration ceremony and convey to him the warm wishes of the people of Taiwan. He added that President Tsai set two objectives for the delegation: the first is to deepen our bilateral friendship, and the second is to develop even closer bilateral cooperation. During their time in Paraguay so far, the delegation has spoken with outgoing President Mario Abdo Benítez and incoming President Peña and met with members of the incoming government to discuss how to proceed with our cooperative projects.

Vice President Lai said that bolstering the Taiwan-Paraguay friendship and deepening our cooperation requires a bridge, and at that day's gathering he was pleasantly surprised to find that bridge to future bilateral relations. He said that Taiwan will continue to cooperate with Paraguay on the important UPTP program, assist Paraguay in fostering talent, and promote Paraguayan progress.

Vice President Lai also mentioned that the last time incoming President Peña visited Taiwan, he characterized Paraguay as a country with unlimited potential for development. A country full of potential like Paraguay needs talent, the vice president pointed out, noting that everyone present at the gathering is the hope for Paraguay's future development and an important bridge to strengthen Taiwan-Paraguay cooperation. Taiwan will continue to cooperate with Paraguay on the UPTP program, he said, and he welcomes the participation of more Paraguayan youth.

Accompanied by Ms. Gloria Alarcon, a beneficiary of seed funding from the Women's Empowerment Project, Vice President Lai learned how to make chipa, a Paraguayan bread roll. He then visited an open-air car park to see Ms. Alarcon's food truck and sample her creative culinary offerings, which gave him a first-hand understanding of how the Women's Empowerment Project was benefiting women in Paraguay.

Concluding the day's activities, Vice President Lai met with recent graduates and current student representatives of UPTP for an informal sit-down and listened to their stories in Taiwan as they all enjoyed some Paraguayan food and drinks, including iced yerba maté tea, traditional grilled meat platters, corn quiches, and roasted cornbread. The vice president shared his hope that students who have studied in Taiwan consider Taiwan a second home and that Taiwan will always support them.

Also in attendance at the day's events were Secretary-General to the President Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Deputy Secretary-General to the President Alex Huang (黃重諺), Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢), and Ambassador to Paraguay Han Chih-cheng (韓志正).