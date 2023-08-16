Head of the Armenian National Assembly meets EU ambassador completing her mission in Armenia 

On 15 August, the president of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, received the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, who is completing her diplomatic mission in the republic.

Alen Simonyan expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador for strengthening and deepening relations between the European Union and Armenia, and her personal contribution to the sustainable development of the country.

Andrea Wiktorin assured that the EU will remain the main partner supporting the reform programme implemented by the Armenian government.

Both sides discussed the placement of the EU observer mission in Armenia, as well as that of the UN Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh, scheduled for 16 August.

Alen Simonyan awarded Andrea Wiktorin with the Medal of Honour of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia for her contribution to the strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations and the development of the country’s democracy.

