Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,357 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,442 in the last 365 days.

Head of the Armenian National Assembly meets EU ambassador completing her mission in Armenia 

On 15 August, the president of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, received the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, who is completing her diplomatic mission in the republic.

Alen Simonyan expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador for strengthening and deepening relations between the European Union and Armenia, and her personal contribution to the sustainable development of the country.

Andrea Wiktorin assured that the EU will remain the main partner supporting the reform programme implemented by the Armenian government.

Both sides discussed the placement of the EU observer mission in Armenia, as well as that of the UN Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh, scheduled for 16 August.

Alen Simonyan awarded Andrea Wiktorin with the Medal of Honour of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia for her contribution to the strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations and the development of the country’s democracy.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Head of the Armenian National Assembly meets EU ambassador completing her mission in Armenia 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more