From Japan to Maui: Emergency Support Campaign Launched in Response to the Largest Fire Disaster in Hawaiian History
The Mana Wellness & Gut Health Initiative in Kagoshima, Japan launches an emergency support campaign for wildfire-affected Maui, Hawaii.KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the island of Maui, Hawaii, struggles under the impact of one of the most devastating fires in its history, the Mana Wellness & Gut Health Initiative based in Kagoshima, Japan, has announced that it will begin emergency support activities starting from August 22.
Unprecedented Scale of Crisis Affecting Not Only Humans but Also Pets and Other Animals
This fire is considered one of the largest disasters in Hawaiian history, requiring urgent and large-scale responses. Not only humans, but pets and other animals are also in dire conditions, necessitating more comprehensive relief efforts.
Japan and Maui, Strong Solidarity Born from Volcanic Lands
Kagoshima and Maui, both known as tourist destinations with beautiful volcanoes, have transformed their natural connection into deep human solidarity. The Mana Wellness & Gut Health Initiative has made a bold decision to launch effective support initiatives grounded in this special bond.
T-shirts Inspired by Maui and Kagoshima’s Sakurajima
The Mana Wellness & Gut Health Salon has decided to distribute original T-shirts and goods inspired by the landscapes of Maui and Sakurajima in Kagoshima. Attached to these T-shirts and goods is a "Request for Emergency Support" paper, which details organizations in Maui that need help, allowing recipients to choose their support destination and contribute. These organizations include not only public agencies designated by tourism bureaus but also multiple pet protection organizations active on Maui. The schedule for the distribution of goods will be announced progressively on the website.
The Mana Wellness & Gut Health Initiative will conduct this campaign at the cafe & salon called "Itsumo no Basho," which opened this month. This "Itsumo no Basho" serves as a gathering place and acts as the central hub for the activities of The Mana Wellness & Gut Health Initiative.
Desire to Give Back to Pele, the Hawaiian Volcano Goddess
The association's representative has long been inspired by Pele, the goddess of volcanoes in Hawaii, and feels her blessings in daily life. Moved by this profound connection, the representative holds a strong wish to express gratitude to this land that has enriched her spiritually.
The representative of the Mana Wellness & Gut Health Initiative, Ms. Matsumoto, commented, "We strongly hope to send powerful support from Japan to the people of Maui. Through these original T-shirts, goods, and pop art pieces, we sincerely hope that as many people as possible will join in supporting the disaster victims."
For more details about the Mana Wellness & Gut Health Initiative and inquiries about this initiative, please contact:
【Contact Information】
Mana Wellness & Gut Health Initiative
Representative: Matsumoto (Ms.)
https://www.itsumonobasho.com/
email: info@mana-b.net
Manami Matsumoto
Mana Wellness & Gut Health Initiative
info@mana-b.net
