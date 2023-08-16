Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Ashland County, Wis.

TOWN OF MORSE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the Town of Morse, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

At approximately 5:56 p.m., Ashland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic dispute on the 33000 block of N. Foley Road in the Town of Morse. Upon arrival deputies encountered a male subject assaulting two adult female subjects. The male subject was armed with a bladed weapon. An Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy discharged their firearm during the incident and struck the male subject. First aid was rendered; however, the male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two female subjects, who suffered superficial injuries during the assault, were treated at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The deputy from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office who discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, the Ashland County Coroner’s Office, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Ashland County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.