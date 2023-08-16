Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3003845
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 8/15/23 at approximately 1906 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Latasha L. Burdick
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/15/23 at approximately 1906 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to Church Street in Shaftsbury for a report of a possible Domestic Assault. Investigation revealed that Latasha Burdick (38) of Shaftsbury had caused physical harm to a household member. Burdick was arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.
Burdick was released on conditions and ordered to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 8/17/23 to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/17/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.