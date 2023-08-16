Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3003845

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste                              

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                       

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 8/15/23 at approximately 1906 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Latasha L. Burdick                                               

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/15/23 at approximately 1906 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to Church Street in Shaftsbury for a report of a possible Domestic Assault. Investigation revealed that Latasha Burdick (38) of Shaftsbury had caused physical harm to a household member. Burdick was arrested and transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.

 

Burdick was released on conditions and ordered to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 8/17/23 to answer to the above charges.     

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/17/23 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

