Commercial Telematics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Commercial Telematics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Telematics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s commercial telematics market forecast, the commercial telematics market size is predicted to reach a value of $92.30 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing sales of commercial and passenger vehicles are expected to propel the commercial telematics market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest commercial telematics market share. Major players in the market include Geotab Inc., Masternaut Limited, Mix Telematics, Omnitracs, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon, Zonar Systems, Microlise, Octo Telematics Ltd., AT&T Inc., Inseego Corporation.

Commercial Telematics Market Segments

1) By Type: Solutions, Services

2) By System: Embedded, Tethered, Smartphone Integrated

3) By Provider: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

4) By End User: Transportation And Logistics, Insurance, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Vehicle Manufacturers Or Dealers, Government Agencies, Other End-Users

These types of telematics refer to the use of technology to collect data related to the operation of commercial vehicles, such as trucks, buses, and delivery vans. This data can include information about the vehicle's location, speed, fuel consumption, engine performance, and driver behavior, among other things.

