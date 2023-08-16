Alamo Beer Company Appoints Jan Matysiak as VP of Operations
Brewing expert, Jan Matysiak, is set to bring his two decades of experience in the brewing industry to San Antonio’s Alamo Beer Company
He's a real name in the industry... We’re excited to have him and his leadership here at Alamo Beer.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jan Matysiak has spent the past 20 years working for breweries ranging from small brewpubs to large-scale operations. A Weihenstephan-graduate, with a track record of success, Matysiak’s' experience in operations management, quality assurance, supply chain, and product development has led to notable growth and transformation of the bottom line in numerous breweries. He now brings his impressive knowledge to the rapidly growing Alamo Beer Company in San Antonio, Texas.
— Eugene Simor, Alamo Beer Co. Owner/Founder
Jan Matysiak is the new Vice President of Operations for the 18,000-square-foot brewery located near the Hays Street Bridge east of downtown San Antonio. "Here I will be forging a more profitable path for our own brands and our contract partners. It is my goal to shape a portfolio of beers that maintain the highest quality while ensuring they are profitable and innovative. We are in the process of building a highly experienced and energetic team of brewing professionals. I am excited to share my knowledge and passion for craft beer with the team," Matysiak says.
Matysiak's work in a wide range of breweries has provided him with a well-rounded perspective on the industry. This diverse experience is beneficial for understanding the unique needs and challenges of all types of breweries.
Born in a small town in Germany, Jan Matysiak went to the Technical University of Munich-Weihenstephan, which hosts one of the premier brewing programs in the world, and received a degree in Brewing Science. After a couple of years as QA/QC Assistant Manager at Memminger Brewery in Bavaria, he moved to America to explore the expanding craft brewing market.
"Ultimately, I ended up leading the brewing operation at Sixpoint Brewery, which was a great experience. It was my first big position in the industry, and it was great." While involved in launching dozens of new beers and overseeing production at several widely varying facilities, he became integral in all aspects of the brewery, and his reputation as a rising star in the industry was set in motion.
This upward momentum led him to Big Bend Brewing in 2016. Matysiak went to the Alpine, Texas-based brewery shortly after the award-winning founder, unfortunately, died of cancer. "Steve [Anderson] was a friend of mine and it was a dark time there. They were looking for somebody to get the quality up and take it to the next level. It's never about one person, it's always about the team. We definitely pulled together and made an impact." Not only did they make a stir, but had many wins in various beer competitions, including a gold medal in 2018 at the World Beer Cup.
“His skill set is quite comprehensive and crucial for the success of any business, but especially for breweries. Ensuring consistent product quality, managing supply chain effectively, and continuously improving business processes are keys to maintaining and growing market share in this industry,” remarks Jessenia McMeans, Alamo Beer Company’s COO.
In regard to changing the German-inspired brewing processes at the Alamo Beer, Matysiak says, "There are certain brewing standards that I believe every high-quality brewery has to follow in order to achieve its goals." Matysiak insists on adhering to those brewing standards and is confident in Alamo’s ability to produce beers with the highest quality and consistency levels, ultimately bolstering the brewery's growth.
After spearheading the development of dozens of beers from design to commercial introduction and winning numerous awards, Eugene Simor, Alamo Beer’s founder, and owner, remarks, “He’s a real name in the industry. Overall, he has a solid combination of technical knowledge, practical experience, and business skills, making him a significant asset to any brewery he's involved with. We’re excited to have him and his leadership here at Alamo.”
During a time in craft brewing, when many breweries are seeing a downturn in production due to increased ingredient pricing, supply chain issues, and employee retention, Alamo Beer Company is making big strides in amping up production, being one of the few Texas breweries showing retail growth. Already having state-of-the-art equipment, the 8-year-old Alamo Beer is now growing to the next level by bringing on the well-respected, Jan Matysiak to grow to the next level.
