Flash News: OKX Lists Hedera Token Perpetual Swap

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 16, 2023.

OKX Lists Hedera Token Perpetual Swap

OKX today listed the Hedera token (HBAR) on its perpetual market at 06:00 (UTC). With this addition, users can now long or short the USDT-margined HBAR perpetual swap on OKX, with up to 50x leverage.

Following the listing of HBAR/USDT on its perpetual market, OKX will also launch margin trading and savings for HBAR in the coming days.

This announcement follows the enabling of Lybra token (LBR) deposits at 01:00 (UTC) today. The LBR/USDT spot pair will begin trading on OKX at 07:00 (UTC) on the same day.

HBAR is the native crypto that fuels Hedera, an open-source public network. HBAR can be used to pay application transaction fees and protect the network from attacks through Proof-of-Stake.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. Leveraged trading in digital assets magnifies both potential gains and potential losses and could result in the loss of your entire investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition, particularly if considering the use of leverage.You are solely responsible for your trading strategies and decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Not all products and promotions are available in all regions including the U.S.A., U.K., Crimea, Cuba, Donetsk, Iran, Luhansk, North Korea, Syria, Malta, Australia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, The Bahamas, Canada, Malaysia, Hong Kong, France, and Singapore. For more details, please refer to the OKX Terms of Use and Risk & Compliance Disclosure.