Gas Calibration Equipment Market: Precision and Safety in Measurement; states Absolute Markets Insights
Global Gas Calibration Equipment Market Reached Valuation of US$ 424.15 Mn in 2022, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% over the Forecast Period (2023 – 2031)HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gas Calibration Equipment Market Introduction
Gas calibration equipment serves as a vital tool to maintain the accuracy of gas detection instruments and ensure their compliance with regulatory standards. As industries worldwide prioritize safety, environmental protection, and quality control, the demand for accurate gas measurements has surged. This trend is driving the adoption of advanced gas calibration equipment, such as fixed gas calibrators and portable calibration devices. The rise in environmental concerns and stringent regulations related to emissions monitoring and workplace safety are propelling the demand for gas calibration equipment market. Governments and regulatory bodies are enforcing stricter standards for air and water quality, creating a need for reliable calibration solutions to accurately measure pollutants and gases. This factor has spurred investments in the development of advanced calibration technologies that can address a wide range of gas types and concentrations.
Key Industry Insights & Findings: Global Gas Calibration Equipment Market
• In 2022, single gas mixture dominated a substantial portion of the gas calibration equipment market. These tailored mixtures, formulated to calibrate gas sensors and analyzers for specific gases, were instrumental in catering to industries' needs for precise gas concentration standards. However, as industries' requirements diversify and complexities expand, multi-gas calibration mixtures are ascending with remarkable momentum. Projected to achieve the fastest growth rate, multi-gas calibration mixtures offer calibration solutions for a spectrum of gases simultaneously. Manufacturers are primed to capitalize on this shift by investing in research and development to elevate the capabilities of multi-gas calibration mixtures.
• The gas calibration equipment market is poised for a transformative journey, with portable deployment emerging as the frontrunner for rapid growth over the forecast years. As industries seek flexibility, mobility, and real-time calibration solutions, the portable segment is projected to outpace the market, opening up new avenues for innovation and expansion. The integration of portable gas calibration equipment with modern communication technologies, such as IoT, empowers remote monitoring. This feature is particularly valuable for applications involving hazardous environments or hard-to-reach areas.
• The gas calibration equipment market is witnessing a seismic shift with methane gas type taking the lead and accounting for the largest market share in 2022. The escalating focus on environmental protection and climate change mitigation has catapulted methane into the spotlight. Precise measurements and monitoring of methane emissions are crucial for industries aiming to curb their environmental footprint. Methane's prevalence in the energy sector, especially in natural gas extraction and distribution, has positioned it as a key gas for calibration. As energy companies prioritize efficient extraction and transport, accurate measurements are indispensable.
• The oil and gas industry has emerged as a substantial contributor to the gas calibration equipment market, wielding a significant market share. The demand for accurate gas measurements, safety compliance, and efficient processes within the oil and gas sector has propelled the adoption of gas calibration equipment. According to Absolute Markets Insights report, the oil and gas industry accounted for approximately 22% of the total market share in the global gas calibration equipment market Data from industry surveys indicated that approximately 60% of oil and gas companies have invested in advanced gas calibration equipment to ensure precise gas measurements and comply with regulatory standards.
• Asia Pacific region is poised to take the lead in growth over the forecast years in the global gas calibration equipment market. Rapid technological advancements and the adoption of automation and IoT solutions are driving the demand for cutting-edge gas calibration equipments in Asia Pacific. The shift towards renewable energy sources and the growing focus on reducing carbon emissions are spurring demand for accurate gas measurements to monitor and mitigate environmental impact. The region is home to diverse industries, including manufacturing, chemicals, and energy. As these industries grow, the demand for precise gas measurement and calibration solutions intensifies.
Key Players & Insights: Global Gas Calibration Equipment Market
The gas calibration equipment market is characterized by the presence of both established players and new entrants, contributing to a competitive landscape. Leading companies in the market are focusing on partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their global presence. Additionally, the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) technology in calibration equipment is gaining traction, enabling real-time monitoring and remote calibration management. A few of the key participants are listed below:
o Air Liquide
o Axcel Gases
o Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.
o Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
o Ecotech
o Fluke Corporation
o Global Detection Systems Corp
o GMS Instruments BV
o Honeywell International Inc
o RIKEN KEIKI
o SIERRA INSTRUMENTS
o Other Market Participants
Global Gas Calibration Equipment Market Segmentation
Global Gas Calibration Equipment Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Zero-calibration
o Span calibration
Global Gas Calibration Equipment Market – Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Gas Generator
o Gas Mixer
o Gas Analyzers
o Gas Detector
Toxic gas detectors
Combustible gas detectors
Freon gas detectors (refrigerant gas)
Electronic breathalyzers
Others
o Others
Global Gas Calibration Equipment Market – Gas Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Methane
o Hydrogen Sulfide
o Nitrogen
o Carbon Monoxide
o Ammonia
o Oxygen
o Sulfur Dioxide
o Others
Global Gas Calibration Equipment Market – Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Fixed
o Portable
Global Gas Calibration Equipment Market – Mixture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Single gas
o Multi gas
Global Gas Calibration Equipment Market – Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Direct
o Indirect
Global Gas Calibration Equipment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Agriculture
o Mining
o Pharmaceuticals
o Food and Beverage
o Marine
o Aviation
o Oil and Gas
o Energy and Utilities
o Construction
o Manufacturing
o Water and Waste water treatment
o Others
Global Gas Calibration Equipment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
