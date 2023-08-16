Metal Finishing Chemical Market : Strong Momentum and Growth Seen Ahead| Atotech, Elementis, Houghton International
HTF MI started a latest business research with the Global Metal Finishing Chemical Market Study Forecast till 2029. This Metal Finishing Chemical market report brings data for the estimated year 2023 and forecasted till 2029 in terms of both, value (USD Billion) and volume (MT) Market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Metal Finishing Chemical market. Additionally, to complement insights EXIM data, consumption, supply and demand Figures, raw price analysis, market revenue, and gross margins. Some of the companies listed in the research study are Atotech (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Quaker Chemical Corporation (United States), MacDermid Enthone (United States), Elementis plc (United Kingdom), Advanced Chemical Company (United States), NOF Corporation (Japan), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Houghton International Inc. (United States), Dow Chemical Company (United States), Platform Specialty Products Corporation (United States), Coral Chemical Company (United States) etc.
— Criag Francis
Market Snapshot
The metal finishing chemical market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and use of chemicals and processes used to modify the surface properties of metal substrates. The goal of metal finishing is to enhance the appearance, durability, corrosion resistance, conductivity, and other properties of metal surfaces.
Metal finishing chemicals are used in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, and more. These chemicals are applied through various processes such as electroplating, electroless plating, anodizing, passivation, chemical conversion coating, and more.
The Global Metal Finishing Chemical market was valued at USD 11.21 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during 2023-2028.
Market Scope / Segment Breakdown
Global Metal Finishing Chemical market has been analyzed on various dimensions that includes market sizing and share analysis in dollar term as well as by volume* and price. The segments included in the market study are mentioned below which has been reviewed both qualitatively and quantitatively.
Based on the type, the market is bifurcated as Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals, Others, and On the basis of application, the market is divided as Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Electronic Industry, Others. The Industrial Machinery segment accounted for highest market share in 2022 and is hence expected to be the next fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period.
The report covers information regarding competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global Metal Finishing Chemical market. Some of the players that are profiled in the study are Atotech (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Quaker Chemical Corporation (United States), MacDermid Enthone (United States), Elementis plc (United Kingdom), Advanced Chemical Company (United States), NOF Corporation (Japan), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Houghton International Inc. (United States), Dow Chemical Company (United States), Platform Specialty Products Corporation (United States), Coral Chemical Company (United States) etc.
By Geography: North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, LATAM, Others
Qualitative Insights from Study
Metal Finishing Chemical Market Trends
• Concerns about the environment and relevant regulations come first.
• Increased awareness of the effects of chemical toxicity.
• Expensive nature of environmentally friendly solutions.
Metal Finishing Chemical Market Drivers
• Increase in purchaser interest in high-performance metal goods.
• Strict requirements for the formulation of products that are friendly to the environment.
• Progression of technology being the primary driver of new product development.
Research Objective
• To define and describe the Metal Finishing Chemical segmented by product & service, by application, by end-user, and by region.
• To estimate and forecast the Metal Finishing Chemical by value in USD Billion.
• To estimate and forecast the market size for various segments with regard to Region Name.
• To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies.
• To analyze the markets situation with regard to industry trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market by identifying the high-growth segments of the Metal Finishing Chemical and provide the competitive landscape.
• To provide industry attractiveness with help of various tools such as the Porter’s five force analysis and the PESTEL analysis.
Market Size Estimation
Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the Global Metal Finishing Chemical Market size market and estimate the market size for Manufacturers, Type and Regions.
The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Metal Finishing Chemical excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders. The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived based on weightages assigned to each of the segments based on their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Metal Finishing Chemical market and its sub segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand Metal Finishing Chemical market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
