PM Chính inspects Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum’s periodic maintenance

VIETNAM, August 16 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday had a meeting with the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum Management board and inspected the periodic restoration of the Mausoleum in 2023.

According to the report, in the first months of this year, the Mausoleum Management Board has performed its function of advising the Party, State, Prime Minister and Party Central Military Commission, and Ministry of National Defence on the long-term preservation and protection of the body of President Hồ Chí Minh.

After the restoration, the body of President Hồ Chí Minh has been kept in the best state and the system of technical equipment operated stably, accurately and reliably while the surrounding scenery and infrastructure have been thoughtfully expanded, enhanced, and beautified.

Regarding the task of periodic restoration of the mausoleum, the board has actively developed plans and prepared human resources to implement the restoration ensuring quality, absolute safety and completion on schedule.

In the meeting, PM Chính said that the Party, State and Government have always determined that the long-term preservation and absolute safety of President Hồ Chí Minh’s body is a special political task and of great significance to the cause of national construction and defence.

Chính also emphasised that the mausoleum is a work of political and cultural significance, especially important to the revolutionary cause of the Party, State and people and a sacred image, a unique symbol, a place where the ideological, moral and style values ​​of President Hồ Chí Minh converge and spread.

The mausoleum is the convergence of feelings and beliefs of compatriots and soldiers across the country and has practical value for moral education and lifestyle for every Vietnamese.

The Prime Minister acknowledged and praised the Mausoleum Management Board and related agencies have united, promoted tradition and actively overcome difficulties and challenges to fulfil the tasks of keeping President Hồ Chí Minh’s body in the best condition.

The mausoleum management board has effectively co-operated with domestic and international agencies and constantly improved techniques and autonomy in the task of ensuring the absolute safety of President Hồ Chí Minh as well as managed, operated and maintained architectural works and equipment systems, kept the surrounding landscape and environment clean and beautiful, and ensured absolute security and safety for the Mausoleum, Ba Đình Square, Monument to Heroes and Martyrs, and K9 Relic, Chính said.

The Prime Minister asked the management board to continue to develop and complete legal documents, mechanisms and policies on the management of Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and related works on long-term preservation, absolute protection of President Hồ Chí Minh's body's safety, and other duties of science, medical and biomedical technology as well as the activities of the Mausoleum Management Board and related agencies in the Ba Đình Historical and Cultural Relics.

Besides, it is necessary to review the master plan of the Mausoleum area with a long-term vision to further promote the historical and cultural values ​​of Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and the relics in the Ba Đình Historic Relic Area.

Chính asked to promote digital transformation and apply information technology in the management of visitors to ensure strict security and safety, friendliness and convenience for visitors.

From August 15, 2022 to August 5, 2023, the Mausoleum welcomed over 2.4 million visitors, of which international visitors reached over 410,000. — VNS