Rutland Barracks / VCOR x8 / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

CASE#: 23B4004825

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel St. Clair

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 08/15/2023 at 2049 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 41 Washington Street, Fair Haven, Vermont

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Violation of Conditions of Release X8

ACCUSED: John M. Partch

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a relief from abuse order to serve upon Partch (52). Prior to arrival, Troopers discovered Partch had caused pain to a household member and had a previous conviction of domestic assault. Troopers discovered Partch to be in violation of multiple conditions of release.

Partch was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rutland barracks for processing. Partch was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and cited to appear before the Rutland County Superior Court to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland

MUG SHOT: No

