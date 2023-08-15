Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2300 Block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in the 2300 block of Sherman Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:45 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, then fled the scene. The victim refused medical attention.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/pta-VgQdfOo

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###