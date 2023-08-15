Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4500 Block of Dix Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, May 5, 2023, in the 4500 block of Dix Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:19 pm, Third District officers responded to the location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female shooting victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22-year-old Darrious Johnson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).