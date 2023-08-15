Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 8, 2023, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect had his hand in his waistband, causing the victim to believe he was holding a firearm, and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

###