1836 Property Management Helps Real Estate Investors Reach Their Investing Goals by Using Data Tracking
1836 Property Management maximizes real estate investing success via data-driven strategies. With REI Monitor, investors gain insights for informed decisions.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Information and data help to drive success in multiple industries today, but perhaps no more so than real estate. 1836 Property Management, Austin's premier property management company, knows that in order to succeed in the ever-changing world of real estate investing, one must integrate personalized strategic planning backed by real-time information and data.
Despite significant roadblocks over the last few years -- fueled in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic challenges -- there has never been a better time to invest in real estate. Yet, 1836 Property Management says that if investors want to be successful in doing so, they must have stated goals, timelines, and realistic expectations, among other things.
That’s why 1836 Property Management, which has been managing properties in Austin, Texas, since 2007, takes the time to understand all of their clients' investment goals, timelines and desired outcomes.
The property management company utilizes a technology-driven path for transformative real estate investing, helps clients identify properties that could produce reliable income based on data-driven analytics, and provides best-in-class marketing tools to help reduce vacancies.
In addition to helping clients set up their own Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), 1836 Property Management uses REI Monitor, the company’s proprietary and integrated solution that collects rental property data and provides clients with the ability to evaluate these KPIs to track the success of their investment in real-time.
REI Monitor collects data such as monthly rental income, monthly maintenance expenses, equity, vacancy percentage, debt servicing and property expenses. It tracks maintenance expenses, delinquent income, vacancy trends and vacancy percentage. And it even evaluates a client's rental property's return on equity percentage.
Furthermore, the software enables interaction between clients and customers, ensuring more successful business relationships.
All of this is part of what 1836 Property Management refers to as Property Management 2.0. It's an essential part of the approach 1836 Property Management takes for all of its clients, especially since 87% of investors in single-family residential properties own between one and three properties. In other words, since these property owners don't invest as a profession, they typically lack the proper tools to track and evaluate their investments.
In today's competitive real estate market, it's essential for investors to use every available metric to guide them to properties that could be successful, and then analyze how they can be successful with those properties. 1836 Property Management's PM 2.0 approach, combined with REI Monitor, helps them to differentiate themselves from others in the industry.
1836 Property Management is a leader in the greater Austin, Texas real estate and property management industry. Its aim is to help clients reach their real estate investment goals and garner peace of mind through the process.
1836 Property Management uses the rich knowledge of the Austin real estate market to focus on human-to-human collaboration and investment performance so clients can locate properties that fit their investment goals, analyze returns and expenses, lease acquired properties, and maintain them under an all-in-one umbrella.
