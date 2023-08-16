Governor Newsom Announces New Climate Partnership With Australia

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: California and Australia are working together to fight climate change, focusing on clean energy, clean tech, nature-based solutions, trade, and more – the latest of several international partnerships California has joined to advance climate action.

SACRAMENTO – Today, California and Australia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), forging a new climate partnership between two of the largest economies in the world.

The MOU outlines five years of cooperation between California and Australia on clean energy, clean transportation, clean technologies, nature-based solutions, climate adaptation, green finance and investment and circular economy.

Led by Governor Gavin Newsom and The Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd, Australia’s Ambassador to the United States, the California and Australia delegations signed the historic MOU at the Stanford Mansion in Sacramento.





What Governor Newsom said: “California and Australia are on the front lines of the climate crisis. From extreme heat and historic drought to catastrophic wildfires and rising sea levels, the last few years have further crystallized the need for urgent action. It’s not enough for us to act alone. We’re coming together to confront the greatest crisis our world has ever known for the good of all Californians and Australians.”

What Ambassador Rudd said: “I’m proud to join Governor Newsom for the signing of this landmark climate MoU. While Australia and California face shared challenges from the climate crisis, we also share a mutual ambition to find bold solutions to combatting climate change and achieving net zero emissions. This MoU accelerates our cooperation and affirms our intent to be global leaders in areas including clean transportation, clean energy, nature-based solutions, research and development, and climate-friendly business.”

The text of the MOU can be found here. In addition to the MOU, Governor Newsom and Ambassador Rudd signed a Joint Statement affirming their partnership on the climate action outlined in the MOU.

Following the MOU signing, the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) co-hosted a business forum with CalChamber and the Australian Embassy that focused on the importance of public-private collaboration in the fight against climate change.



Ambassador Rudd speaks at a business forum hosted by GO-Biz.

HOW WE GOT HERE: California’s world-leading climate policies have led the state to exceed its 2020 climate target four years ahead of schedule, and created partnerships across the U.S. and around the world: