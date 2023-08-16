FEMA, Federal Agencies Continue to Support Communities Impacted by Hawaii Wildfires

WASHINGTON -- FEMA continues to work closely in Hawaii with state, county and federal partners to aid active response efforts and to help survivors jumpstart their recovery. More than 190 search and rescue team members and over 380 FEMA employees are deployed to assist Hawaii residents in their greatest time of need, including 100 Disaster Survivor Assistance staff on Maui to help survivors register for assistance and identify and report any critical needs.

In the coming days, we will set up a joint disaster recovery center where survivors can speak to FEMA specialists, get in touch with voluntary organizations and have access to other federal and state resources.

To meet survivors’ immediate needs, the state of Hawaii and FEMA activated the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) and Critical Needs Assistance (CNA) programs for wildfire survivors in Maui County. These programs provide relief by supplying shelter (TSA), or money to cover urgent needs like food, water or medical supplies (CNA). Those who have already applied for disaster assistance will be notified of their eligibility by the method of communication they selected when they applied for assistance.

Hawaii Governor Green and the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) launched the Hawaii Fire Relief Housing program aimed at immediately connecting Maui residents affected by the recent wildfires with property owners with vacant housing. Find program application forms on HHFDC’s website.

FEMA encourages Maui residents affected by the wildfires to register for disaster assistance. People with limited phone and internet access can register with FEMA staff in person at shelters. Others can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.



Additional Federal, State and Voluntary Actions

Maui County government officials are distributing food, water and other supplies at two Lahaina locations: Gateway Center at 325 Keawe St. and Napili Plaza at 5095 Napilihau St.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has more than 30 staff on the ground in Hawaii and will be phasing in more staff to support. Survivors and businesses who register for FEMA assistance, will also be eligible for low-interest disaster loans. Businesses may receive up to $2 million for physical damage or economic injury. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the disaster damage from occurring in the future.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, survivors must contact FEMA first. As soon as recovery centers open throughout the affected area, FEMA and SBA will provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants. Homeowners can borrow up to $500,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters can borrow up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles. Information and details on the location of future disaster recovery centers is available by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955.

American Red Cross and Maui County continue to staff and support five shelters where food, water, hygiene kits and other essential resources are provided to survivors who are unable to return home. FEMA survivor assistance specialists are located at the shelters helping people register for federal assistance. Those affected by the fires may visit a Red Cross shelter to get a hot meal, charge their phone and access other essential support.

Local and national Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOADs) are providing emergency assistance to survivors. Those seeking to donate to the recovery efforts, can do so by visiting hawaiistatevoad.org.

FEMA and the DHS Center for Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships will host a national webinar on Aug. 16, that will include operational updates for the Hawaii wildfires.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing a 90-day moratorium on foreclosures of Federal Housing Administration insured mortgages and Home Equity Conversion Mortgages. Homeowners affected by the disaster should contact their mortgage or loan servicer immediately for assistance. Conventional mortgage holders may also be eligible for additional relief through their mortgage holder. Call the FHA Resource Center at 1-800-304-9320 for additional information. To learn more about disaster relief options for FHA homeowners visit the FHA Disaster Relief site.

Understanding debris removal will be a critical aspect of recovery, FEMA mission assigned both the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to start the process of debris collection and planning for removal.

Maui County and the Office of Economic Development launched an online, centralized hub Maui Nui Strong with information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services and look for support.to respond to the impacts of the Lahaina and Kula wildfires.

As fire containment efforts continue, FEMA continues response efforts. This includes search and rescue operations, including canine search teams. In addition, 30 specialists from the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team are on Maui, with additional teams enroute to assist the state.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of to race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted by emailing FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov or calling 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.

Safety Messaging