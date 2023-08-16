Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Announces Opening of Lāhainā Bypass Road

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced that after direct discussions with Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen; Maui County Fire and Public Safety Department Chief Bradley Ventura; Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier, and Dual Status Commander of Joint Task Force-50 Brigadier General Stephen Logan, the Lāhainā bypass road will open starting this evening, at 6 p.m. to residents, first responders, and employees of West Maui.

Tomorrow, August 16, the road will open to all motorists daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Access from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will be limited to residents, first responders, and employees of West Maui.

Lahaina Bypass Road Schedule – Starting Tomorrow:

Open daily for all motorists 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

LATE-NIGHT ACCESS, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will be limited to residents, first responders, and employees of West Maui.

State officials are urging the public to access West Maui only if necessary to live, work, or volunteer.

Governor Green asks that the public exercise caution when returning to West Maui. “We are prioritizing the reopening of this passages to ensure access for first responders, medical professionals, residents of West Maui, and the public.”

With the opening of the Lāhainā bypass road, please consider allowing time for those who have the highest need for access, such as those seeking medical assistance, returning residents of West Maui, first responders, and essential workers.

The road will be open until further notice. Motorists should expect delays because some areas still contain debris and the highway will be restricted to one lane at certain areas.

Some areas of Maui are still without power. Please access the area only if necessary and above all, drive with aloha and compassion.

The impact zone remains off-limits due to the active search and recovery efforts. Again, there may be debris on the road, and areas where traffic builds. Please be vigilant as you drive.

For more information, resources and ways to help, visit https://www.mauinuistrong.info/ and https://mauistrong.hawaii.gov.

