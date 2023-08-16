Mooncake season shrugs off economy, starts early

VIETNAM, August 16 -

HCM CITY — With almost two months to go for the Mid-Autumn Festival and despite fears of low demand due to the economic situation, mooncake producers have already rolled out many new products.

KIDO Group Corporation, which re-entered the mooncake market last year with the Kido's Bakery brand after selling its snack business to a foreign company years ago, has taken the lead in launching its mooncake lineup for this season.

Anticipating a 50 per cent increase in production, the corporation plans to manufacture 450 tonnes of mooncakes this year, featuring a wide array of traditional and modern flavours across different price ranges to cater to diverse preferences.

Kido's Bakery mooncakes have been available at both traditional brick-and-mortar stores and modern retail outlets across the country since the beginning of August.

Additionally, they can be found on various e-commerce platforms like Tiki, Grab, Shopee Food, Shopee, and Lazada.

KIDO Group's ambitious goal is to become the second largest mooncake producer in the market by 2025, leveraging its investment in Japanese production technology.

Its mooncake manufacturing facility is located in District 12 in HCM City.

Trần Lệ Nguyên, CEO of KIDO Group, said: “KIDO Group … received positive feedback from customers and sold out over 300 tonnes of cake [last year]. That’s why we decided to produce 450 tonnes of cakes this year.”

Another significant player in the market, Mondelez Kinh Đô Vietnam, has also unveiled its mooncake campaign, marking 25 years of togetherness under the theme “Keep stories alive.”

It is introducing a collection of 70 flavours and 25 designs, commemorating its impressive journey with a variety of delectable products.

Mondelez Kinh Đô continues to expand its reach through conventional outlets, teleshopping and online platforms, offering customers a range of shopping options.

Other major players in the mooncake market, including Givral, Brodard, ABC, and prominent hotels such as Sheraton Saigon and Winsor, have also launched new mooncakes.

Even amateur mooncake makers are joining the mid-autumn festivities, promoting their offerings through various online channels like Facebook and TikTok.

Minh Trang of HCM City’s Bình Thạnh District expressed her delight at the availability of mooncakes across multiple channels, saving her time and effort.

She can now easily select her preferred cakes and designs, either for personal consumption or as gifts for her parents and friends.

The mooncakes are priced at VNĐ50,000-VNĐ200,000 (US$2-$8) this year, making them affordable for a wide range of consumers.

Experts point out that while the economic downturn may have initially raised concerns about reduced consumer spending, mooncake producers are experiencing robust demand from corporate customers.

Nguyễn Đình Chung, sales director of Mondelez Kinh Đô, said a significant portion of a mooncake producer's success during the mid-autumn season comes from wholesale and corporate orders. — VNS