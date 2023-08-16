Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,640 in the last 365 days.

Vietnamese, Taiwanese firms seal project development deal

VIETNAM, August 16 -  

NAM ĐỊNH — The Đại Phong infrastructure construction company of Việt Nam and JiaWei Corporation from Taiwan (China) signed a project development agreement at a ceremony in the northern province of Nam Định on Monday.

Accordingly, JiaWei plans to invest in Đại Phong’s Mỹ Thuận Industrial Park located in Nam Định. Covering an area of 85,764 square metres, the JiaWei Vietnam plant project is set to design and manufacture products from environmentally friendly materials.

The construction of related workshops and offices will begin this September, toward an official operation by the end of 2024. The facility is expected to provide jobs for approximately 1,000 workers in its initial phase.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Phạm Đình Nghị affirmed that this project marks the continuation of positive results in the local investment attraction work, especially regarding high-tech and environmentally friendly sectors.

The authorities are committed to providing the most favourable conditions for and supporting the investor in addressing difficulties involving legal procedures during its construction, operation, and management of the project, he stressed. — VNS

You just read:

Vietnamese, Taiwanese firms seal project development deal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more