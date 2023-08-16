Vietnamese, Taiwanese firms seal project development deal

VIETNAM, August 16 -

NAM ĐỊNH — The Đại Phong infrastructure construction company of Việt Nam and JiaWei Corporation from Taiwan (China) signed a project development agreement at a ceremony in the northern province of Nam Định on Monday.

Accordingly, JiaWei plans to invest in Đại Phong’s Mỹ Thuận Industrial Park located in Nam Định. Covering an area of 85,764 square metres, the JiaWei Vietnam plant project is set to design and manufacture products from environmentally friendly materials.

The construction of related workshops and offices will begin this September, toward an official operation by the end of 2024. The facility is expected to provide jobs for approximately 1,000 workers in its initial phase.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Phạm Đình Nghị affirmed that this project marks the continuation of positive results in the local investment attraction work, especially regarding high-tech and environmentally friendly sectors.

The authorities are committed to providing the most favourable conditions for and supporting the investor in addressing difficulties involving legal procedures during its construction, operation, and management of the project, he stressed. — VNS