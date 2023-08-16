BaF Việt Nam approves a syndicated loan from three foreign banks

VIETNAM, August 16 - HÀ NỘI — BaF Việt Nam Agriculture Joint Stock Company has just announced the Resolution of the Board of Directors approving the syndicated loan with a maximum value of VNĐ500 billion (US$21 million). The collateral is real estate.

This loan is granted by HCM City Branch of Shinhan Bank Việt Nam Ltd; HCM City Branch of First Commercial Bank; and HCM City Branch of Deagu Bank.

In which, HCM City Branch of Shinhan Bank Việt Nam is the main arranger and the collateral receiving agent. The collateral is BAF's real estate mortgage contracts.

BAF's General Director Bùi Lan Hương, as the legal representative of the company, will act on behalf of the company.

Recently, BAF also approved the capital contribution to establish BAF Microorganic Fertiliser Co., Ltd, which is expected to have a charter capital of VNĐ20 billion.

In which, BAF contributed VNĐ18 billion, equivalent to 90 per cent. The expected completion time is August this year. — VNS