Disease-free zones critical to expand exports of husbandry products

VIETNAM, August 16 -

HÀ NỘI — Establishing disease-free zones was critical for Việt Nam to promote the export of husbandry products., according to the Department of Animal Health.

Nguyễn Văn Long, the department’s director, said that the animal farming industry of Việt Nam expanded strongly in recent years, but the export of husbandry products remained modest. Long cited statistics that the export of husbandry products was at around US$400 million.

The department’s statistics showed that Việt Nam exported $232 million worth of husbandry products in the first half of this year but imported $1.67 billion, meaning a deficit of more than $1.4 billion.

Long pointed out that scattered farming remained a problem to the development of the animal husbandry industry which made it difficult to ensure veterinary hygiene. Import countries were still concerned about the risk of disease transmission between animals and animals, animals and people.

To increase the export of animal husbandry products, Long said it was necessary for disease-free zones for animal farming, Long said.

Long added that as part of the effort, in late July, the Government approved a national plan to strengthen capacity for disease control and ensure food safety of animal origin for the 2023-30 period.

The agriculture ministry also issued Circular No 24/2022, amending Circular No 14.2017 about regulations on disease-free animal zones.

Long said that the provisions of Circular 24 basically meet the requirements of the World Organisation for Animal Health with an aim to lead Việt Nam’s livestock industry to approach global standards.

Việt Nam signed 17 free trade agreements which required the amendments of corresponding regulations following international commitments, Long said, adding that the department reviewed the existing legal documents for amendments to cut administrative procedures and create favourable conditions for production and business, especially in the context of rapid integration.

Nguyễn Ngọc Tiến from the department said that certified disease-free zones would get many benefits, including priority in choosing breeds, animals and animal products. In addition, animal products originating from certified establishments would get a quarantine certificate within just one day after registration.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến said in an interview with Việt Nam News Agency early this month that the focus was being placed on developing disease-free zones in the Southeast because the region had a large scale of animal farming.

Tiến also stressed that a combination of solutions was needed to promote the development of husbandry products towards increasing exports, including breeds, animal feed, veterinary medicine and processing.

There were about 2,230 establishments in 55 provinces and cities certified disease-free in Việt Nam to date. — VNS