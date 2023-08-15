Joint MHMS Development Partners Coordination Meeting

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) together with its Development Partners (DP) have successfully completed the second quarterly Joint Coordination Meeting that aimed to discuss the implementation and execution of budget utilization and results of the ultimately health outcomes on 15 August 2023.

Participants who attended the joint conference consisted of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Senior Executive and Management Team, Directors and Heads of Programmes, Divisions and Stakeholders together with the Development Partners; World Health Organization, DFAT, UNICEF, UNFPA and JICA.

Mrs. Pauline McNeil, Permanent Secretary (PS), Ministry of Health and Medical Services acknowledged the presence of the development partners and the health team, which indicates and demonstrates the collaboration and partnership of both parties in the health sector.

Mrs. McNeil described that health is one sector that is challenged by a complex environment but a sector that also thrives to improve on its deliverables achieve high impact results and a sector that remains positive to advance and progress.

“Our second DP quarterly meeting is again to touch base with each other and take stock of our implementation and execution in terms of our budget utilization, how we are fairing and performing against core health indicators and ultimately the improvement of health outcomes”.

Therefore, at the discussions both parties discussed health financial updates that was presented by the health finance team, health sector performances presented by the Health Information System team (DHIS), donor presentations on its core areas of support aligned to the National Health Strategic Plan 2022-2031 and indicative budget estimates for 2024, and the 2024 guidelines on its preparation for the Annual Operational Planning and budgeting presented by the health policy and planning team.

Both parties have taken notes of the issues and concerns raised upon the discussions and will continue to work closely and jointly together with an effort to deliver health services to the general population.

Ends///…..

National Director of Nursing Mr. Michael Larui speaking during the coordination meeting.

Participants seated at the coordination meeting.

-MHMS Press