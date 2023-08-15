Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,642 in the last 365 days.

USDA SECRETARY VILSACK ISSUES ADDITIONAL DROUGHT DISASTER DESIGNATIONS IN ILLINOIS

SPRINGFIELD, IL - USDA Secretary Vilsack issued a disaster declaration for Fulton, Mason and Tazewell counties for drought that occurred during the 2023 Illinois growing season.


Counties contiguous to Fulton, Mason and Tazewell are eligible for the same assistance. The contiguous counties include: Cass, Knox, Logan, McDonough, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Schuyler, Warren and Woodford.


The following counties previously received drought disaster designation for the 2023 growing season: Randolph, Jackson, Monroe, Perry, St. Clair, Washington, Hancock, Adams, Calhoun and Pike.


"While we are seeing improvement in drought conditions across the state, we know that crops and livestock have been impacted," said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. "I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to ensure our farmers have the resources they need to come back after a natural disaster."


A Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers recovering from natural disasters. This assistance includes FSA emergency loans. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the Secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. Those eligible should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a Notice of Loss.

You just read:

USDA SECRETARY VILSACK ISSUES ADDITIONAL DROUGHT DISASTER DESIGNATIONS IN ILLINOIS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more