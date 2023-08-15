USDA SECRETARY VILSACK ISSUES ADDITIONAL DROUGHT DISASTER DESIGNATIONS IN ILLINOIS

SPRINGFIELD, IL - USDA Secretary Vilsack issued a disaster declaration for Fulton, Mason and Tazewell counties for drought that occurred during the 2023 Illinois growing season.





Counties contiguous to Fulton, Mason and Tazewell are eligible for the same assistance. The contiguous counties include: Cass, Knox, Logan, McDonough, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Schuyler, Warren and Woodford.





The following counties previously received drought disaster designation for the 2023 growing season: Randolph, Jackson, Monroe, Perry, St. Clair, Washington, Hancock, Adams, Calhoun and Pike.





"While we are seeing improvement in drought conditions across the state, we know that crops and livestock have been impacted," said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. "I want to thank Governor JB Pritzker for working with Secretary Vilsack and the USDA to ensure our farmers have the resources they need to come back after a natural disaster."



