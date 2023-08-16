Hi-View Closes Shares For Debt Transaction

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”') (CSE: “HVW”; FSE:”B63” ) announces today that further to its news release of August 3, 2023, the Company has completed a shares-for-debt transaction (the “Debt Settlement Transaction”) with 3 arm’s length creditors of the Company’s subsidiary Zeal Exploration Inc. (“Zeal”), pursuant to which the Company has settled on behalf of Zeal $28,750 of indebtedness through the issuance of an aggregate of 287,500 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.10 per common share.



The common shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement Transaction are subject to a four month plus one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws which will expire on December 16, 2023.

About Hi-View

The principal business is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its objective is to locate, define and ultimately develop economic mineral deposits. Zeal Exploration is a wholly-owned subsidiary which holds several claims together with options to acquire the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East and North projects, all located in the Toodoggone region of British Columbia prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover an approximate 10,821 hectares. Additionally, the Company holds an option on the Ket 28 Property located in south-central British Columbia in the Greenwood District, which covers an area of 3,432 hectares.

Contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Nick Horsley, CEO

Email: rnpshorsley@gmail.com Telephone: (604) 684-4743

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.