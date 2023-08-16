Top 10 Reasons to Attend The Throw Down Cornhole Festival & Car Show August 25 – 27
Top players and teams, live entertainment, a professional equipment market, and a car show make it the event of the year for cornhole enthusiasts
This year, a highlight of the festival is the all-new Car Show that showcases classic automobiles from the 1960’s through the 1980’s – with a special emphasis on vintage ‘square body’ types.”VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Throw Down Festival, one of the world’s largest cornhole tournaments, returns to beautiful beachside Ventura from August 25 - 27. Cornhole players and enthusiasts, classic car lovers, fun-seekers, and families alike will find a wide variety of activities and exciting tournament play at this three-day festival, including:
— John Karayan, founder of The Throw Down Cornhole Festival & Car Show.
1. Three Days of Tournament Play with prizes totaling over $350,000: Now in its 13th year, The Throw Down Cornhole Festival has grown to be the world’s largest cornhole tournament offering an unprecedented $350,000 in cash prizes going to the winning teams. With 1,280 teams composed of the sport’s best players, the tournament grows year after year with 49 states represented as well as teams from Canada, Mexico, England, and Sweden. The sport and tournament have garnered the attention of ESPN Networks, who will be televising live coverage from the tournament.
2. An All-new Car Show: New this year is The Throw Down Car Show that will showcase classic automobiles from the 1960’s through the 1980’s – with a special emphasis on vintage “square body” types including Chevrolet C10 pickups, Jeeps, Scouts, Suburbans, Ford Broncos, and Chevy Blazers. Car clubs from around the state are participating and over 450 vehicles are expected to be on display.
3. Great Food and Drink: Dig into classic California beachside fare including Spencer Makenzie’s famous fish tacos and ahi tuna burgers, as well as other popular local favorites. Beer, wine, and spirits are all available for purchase.
4. Live Music: When the sun goes down, the party begins. Attendees can enjoy live performances on Friday night and all day Saturday and Sunday, with DJs spinning great music throughout the tournament for the enjoyment of players and spectators alike.
5. Cornhole Trebuchet: It’s wild but there really is a huge trebuchet set up so Throw Down fans can take a shot at launching a giant bean bag 150 feet at a giant corn hole board. Accuracy at that distance is challenging, but the lucky winner takes the ‘pot’ which can add up to thousands of dollars.
6. Shop ‘til You Drop: With over 100 vendors on-site, it’s time to stock up on cornhole bags, boards, Throw Down-themed swag, and other summertime “must haves”.
7. More chances to play: Due to its status as the premier tournament in the U.S. and beyond, the Throw Down has sold out for the last 13 years. However, organizers have added additional cornhole tournaments that run throughout the weekend, so everyone has a chance to compete. Women’s Double’s, Crew Cup, Big Money Blind Draws, and $10, $20 and $40 Blind Draws are just some of the other opportunities to compete. For those who want to play cornhole just for fun, all festival attendees are invited to participate for free on the open courts, in the midst of the excitement but without the high stakes.
8. Beachside RV Camping: The Throwdown Festival has taken over the entire Ventura County Fairgrounds this year, which means it is steps from the beach. Attending the festival means you will be cooled by gentle ocean breezes all day and if you need a break from the action, a walk in the sand is only steps away. Into RVing? For the first time, attendees traveling by RV can stay right on fairgrounds, overlooking the Pacific, with full hookups.
9. Family Fun: The game is unique in that players as young as 6 years old can be seen playing in the tournament against adults, as skill in the game can be mastered at almost any age. Kids of any age are welcome to play and learn on the open courts and take inspiration from the half-pint champions at the tournament. Additionally, there is a kid’s play area and children under 12 can attend for free.
10. Affordable and Flexible: Choose from a $25 for a general admission day pass or get a three-day general admission pass for $50. General admission passes include tournament viewing, free cornhole play areas, the all-new car show with hundreds of classic automobiles, and live music concerts throughout the weekend, among other fun activities.
Spencer Makenzie’s 13th annual three-day Throw Down Cornhole Festival will take place from Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27, 2023. Friday’s activities are from Noon to 10 pm; Saturday hours are from 10 am to 10 pm; and Sunday hours are 10 am to when the finals are completed. The Throw Down will take place at Ventura County Fairgrounds, located at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura CA 93001. For more information, please visit https://thethrowdowncornholetournament.com/ The Throw Down Cornhole Festival is partnered with the American Cornhole League “ACL” who is the governing organization of professional cornhole.
About Spencer Makenzie’s Fish Company
Spencer Makenzie’s is a celebrated seafood staple of Ventura’s local food-scape. Founded in 2007 by John Karayan and his wife Jennifer as a festival concession, the Karayan’s named their award-winning restaurant after their two children – their son Spencer and their daughter Makenzie. With the goal of offering fresh, healthy food at consumer-friendly prices, its reputation was quickly established at such popular events as the Coachella Music Festival, Stagecoach Festival, and Ventura County Fair.
During that time, they perfected signature dishes such as Clam Chowder, Fish & Shrimp Burrito, the surf ‘n turf style Business Burrito, and their famous Giant Fish Tacos, into unique recipes that provide a tastier, healthier and delicious alternative to typical “Fast Food”. Everything is made to order, they only use sushi grade fish, produce is purchased from local vendors and 100% of their famous sauces are homemade.
